Unite for safer roads in Thailand

A photo dated June 1 shows motorcycles at Saphan Khwai junction. From June 1, riders who do not wear helmets face a fine of up to 2,000 baht, while those carrying unhelmeted passengers will be fined double. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand has recently taken a decisive step to protect lives on the road: since the beginning of June 2025, authorities have stepped up enforcement of the helmet law for both motorcycle riders and passengers, with fines of up to 2,000 baht per person for non-compliance. By enforcing helmet-wearing laws, the Royal Thai Police is sending a clear message: wearing a helmet is not a suggestion -- it is the law, and laws are meant to be followed. This one, in particular, saves lives.

The United Nations in Thailand warmly welcomes this initiative and commends the Royal Thai Government for prioritising road safety as a matter of public health and development.

This increased ambition is part of Thailand's follow-up to the strong commitments made at the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, in February 2025. There, Thailand pledged to halve road traffic injuries and fatalities among children and youth by 2030, achieve 100% helmet use among motorcyclists by 2030, and ensure that all vehicles meet high safety standards. The strong pledges shall be seen against the background that Thailand continues to face one of the highest road traffic fatality rates in the world -- 25.4 deaths per 100,000 people, with over 80% involving two- and three-wheelers. Road accidents remain the leading cause of death among children and young people. The economic cost is staggering; more than 500 billion baht annually, or about 3% of GDP -- an amount greater than Thailand's entire 2025 education budget (341 billion baht) and more than three times the Ministry of Public Health's 2025 allocation (172 billion baht).

The true cost of life and suffering cannot be measured in baht. Over 18,000 boys, girls, men, and women lose their lives on Thailand's roads each year -- many could have been saved by a quality helmet. But it's not only about helmets. Safer road and vehicle design, better crash data and post-crash care, as well as public communication, education, and behaviour, all contribute to the "Safe System Approach".

The United Nations is proud to support the Safe System Approach through a wide range of partnerships and initiatives. Road safety is embedded in Thailand's 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan and central to the UN's work. UNDP, UN-Habitat, Unicef, Unido, Escap and WHO work closely with ministries and local authorities to support evidence-based policy and action.

To address motorcycle-related risks, the UN -- through support from the UN Road Safety Fund -- is helping develop a new national master plan for two- and three-wheeler safety. Partners are also keen to pilot priority measures, particularly those focused on protecting child passengers. These efforts are complemented by private sector engagement to boost local capacity for producing high-quality, affordable helmets.

Public awareness is essential to drive sustained behavioural change across society. In November 2024, the United Nations and JCDecaux launched the #MakeASafetyStatement campaign in Bangkok. The campaign forms part of a broader global rollout expected to reach over 1,000 cities. The campaign promoted messages from global advocates, including Oscar-winning actor and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh, tennis legend Novak Djokovic, and F1 Driver Charles Leclerc -- all championing road safety as a human right.

Private initiatives play into broader behavioural change. The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has been able to distribute certified helmets to students and young riders, thanks to the personal support of Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Member of the International Olympic Committee, President of the Badminton World Federation, and Chairperson of the Board of Thailand's Moral Promotion Center (Public Organisation). Her contribution, made in a personal capacity, reflects a strong commitment to promoting road safety and the well-being of young people. Meanwhile, Thawatchai Srithong, governor of Chonburi province, also joined Autoliv Thailand in giving 4,000 helmets to employees.

Efforts to promote helmet use must be inclusive: engaging policymakers, manufacturers, riders, and communities for lasting impact. They also offer Thailand a chance to lead globally on the importance of wearing quality helmets while boosting the domestic economy. By removing trade barriers, fostering innovation, and supporting affordable, high-quality production, Thailand can improve road safety and unlock new economic opportunities.

Road safety is about protecting people. No child should grow up without a parent because of a preventable crash. No parent should lose a child. No journey should end in tragedy for lack of a helmet or because of an unsafe one.

The stepped-up enforcement of Thailand's helmet law sends a clear and necessary message: the era of leniency is over. This is more than a policy -- it is a decisive act to uphold public safety, backed by political will and aligned with national development goals.

By translating commitments into concrete action, the Royal Thai Government is taking bold, necessary steps to safeguard its people -- especially the most vulnerable road users -- and to pave the way towards a safer, more resilient future.