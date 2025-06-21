UK signs up to help Mekong basin

Thailand is facing increasing risks from climate change -- as recent typhoons and flooding have shown.

The scale of the problem will require even stronger partnerships and innovative technological solutions -- across all four countries of the Lower Mekong Basin.

And the United Kingdom is stepping up to do just that.

As we proudly take the step of becoming the 15th development partner to the Mekong River Commission, I want to highlight the strong track record of cooperation we have shown to date and look forward to taking our regional relationships to new heights.

We have been supporting the development of the Mekong River Commission's "One Mekong" mobile application. This app delivers real-time river data, water forecasting, and community reporting tools directly to citizens and decision-makers across the Lower Mekong Basin.

The basin -- which contains one of the world's most biodiverse river systems -- supports an estimated 80% of the population who live there, along with more than 20,000 plant species and 850 fish species.

But we are now deepening our cooperation through the UK's Climate Action for a Resilient Asia (CARA) programme -- to work together on areas of vital importance such as improved forecasting, emergency response and strengthening river and inland fisheries management.

As a Development Partner, we are committed to sharing the best of British technical expertise in climate science, water governance, and nature-based solutions to help Mekong communities adapt to climate change, protect livelihoods, and preserve biodiversity. This aligns with our Foreign Secretary's priority to address the climate and nature crisis as a driver of global insecurity.

Our Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, has made visits to all four MRC member states -- Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam -- over the last year, and the Foreign Secretary committed to further cooperation with Laos through a Green Economy Framework signing to demonstrate our commitment to the region.

Separately, through the Thailand UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transition) Country Fund, our largest bilateral programme in Thailand, we are delivering on the UK and Thailand's shared commitment to addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development.

In a time of constrained resources, our commitment reflects both the vital work of the MRC and the UK's enduring dedication to addressing the region's most pressing challenges. This commitment is a generational mission for the UK, a long-term strategic posture. We want a free and open Indo-Pacific underpinned by the rules-based international system, and we want to help this region to flourish and prosper for our mutual, collective benefit.