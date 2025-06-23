Clip scandal grows by day

The political consequences have been swift for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra who now faces the most serious crisis of her tenure.

A leaked audio recording of her phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has sparked public outrage, raising profound questions about her leadership, diplomatic judgment and commitment to the national interest.

The Bhumjaithai Party has withdrawn from the coalition, and the United Thai Nation Party has issued an ultimatum calling for her resignation.

Yet some coalition partners continue to prop up the government, claiming the need to preserve stability. In doing so, they have aligned themselves with a prime minister who has lost the confidence of the public.

Support for the government under the guise of political continuity is no longer a neutral act. It is a conscious choice to side with power over principle. Voters can see who is standing with a leader whose legitimacy is crumbling, and they will remember.

Public trust in the prime minister has been corroded. The longer PM Paetongtarn stays, the more the political damage will increase.

The electorate is watching closely, and parties that help sustain this embattled administration are also losing credibility. In the next election, voters will not only pass judgment on Ms Paetongtarn's leadership, but on every party that chose to protect power and safeguard its own interests at the expense of public trust.

The leaked audio tapes betray the character of the prime minister, who spoke deferentially to Hun Sen, referring to him as "uncle", showed a willingness to cater to Cambodia's desires and presented herself as a political ally in need.

Most shocking was her portrayal of the commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region as being on the "opposing side" and her assurance to Hun Sen that if he wanted anything, she would "take care of it".

When he demanded the Thai army reopen border, our prime minister seemed to go along: she did not utter a word against the Cambodian strongman's demands. Still less did she seem aware that the army may have had good security reasons for its move.

These remarks might have remained private if Hun Sen had not decided to have them released. In a move that was both unethical and diplomatically disgraceful, he admitted to recording the conversation and distributing it to some 80 individuals. Though he claimed it was in the interests of transparency, his actions suggest a calculated political motive.

But Hun Sen's Machiavellian tactics do not absolve PM Paetongtarn's gross incompetence. Her claim that her obsequious tone and remarks were a mere negotiating tactic aimed at preserving peace is weak. To many Thais, her words do not reflect diplomatic finesse and masterful negotiation, but mere grovelling at any cost.

Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai's argument that the prime minister's subsequent public apology should be sufficient to undo the damage sounds hopelessly naive. The prime minister must accept full responsibility for what has occurred, as must the parties and politicians who are working to keep her in power.

Their actions make clear that they are not standing with the people, but rather with a government whose credibility has collapsed.

Ultimately, people will decide at the ballot box how much the government should pay for the Hun Sen-gate controversy, along with the remaining coalition parties that stand behind a government that has lost public trust.