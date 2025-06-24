Thai diplomacy is now in need of a reset

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at a press conference on June 19 offers a public apology for her leaked phone call with Cambodia's ex-leader Hun Sen in which she was heard saying a Thai high-ranking soldier overseeing the border dispute was on the 'opposite side' and offering to cater to Hun Sen's demands. (Photo: AFP)

For the record, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has committed the most damaging diplomatic blunder in Thailand's modern history. The leaked 17.6-minute audio clip of a phone call between her and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was not just embarrassing -- it was devastating, not only for her but for the Thai people and the country.

The embattled prime minister has admitted she used her private phone call to hold a discussion with Hun Sen, whom she amicably called "Uncle".

In the clip, she also berated Second Region Army Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang -- who is busy defending the Thai-Cambodian border amid tensions between the two nations -- by calling him "the opposition", and she offered Hun Sen "whatever he wanted". For a sitting prime minister, even a newly minted one, this was like a likay or folk opera, as the Thais would describe it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) now finds itself scrambling to salvage what is left of the country's diplomatic standing. A government statement was hastily released, expressing "deep disappointment" over Hun Sen's breach of diplomatic norms.

The Cambodian ambassador, Hun Saroeun, was summoned to acknowledge a formal protest from the Thai government. On the same day, Thai ambassador to Cambodia, Tull Traisorat, returned to Bangkok for consultations. These are standard crisis-control procedures, but the damage has been done.

According to some accounts, Ms Paetongtarn was not briefed or prepared for such a direct conversation, which reveals her character and her true depth. The audio clip shows the real side of Ms Paetongtarn.

Those familiar with her diplomatic style -- or lack thereof -- know she rarely strays from prepared scripts. At Asean summits, for instance, she typically reads from an iPad.

She avoids off-the-cuff questions, and her focus has thus far been limited to economic cooperation, trade promotion and soft-power hullabaloo. She has never waded into complex politics or thorny regional disputes.

The private phone call has changed the whole dynamics of Thailand-Cambodian relations. Ms Paetongtarn was just being herself. The conversation was unscripted and unsupervised. Apparently, the whole task is beyond her abilities.

At the other end of the line is one of the world's most seasoned politicians who has spent four decades mastering the art of war, diplomacy and regional realpolitik. At 38, Ms Paetongtarn was a rookie lightweight boxer taking on a longstanding heavyweight champion.

In the past week, the most frequently asked questions on all media platforms were why she called him in the first place and why she addressed herself as a niece, grovelling and seeking approval from a powerful "Uncle".

Equally amazing was that nobody anticipated the potential backlash, especially her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, a so-called brother-in-arms and former adviser to Hun Sen. Their frenemy relationship dates back to 1994.

Ms Paetongtarn's premiership is now on the precipice as the leaked audio has become a symbol of national embarrassment, and numerous lawsuits have been filed against her. Memes, jokes, and angry commentary now dominate Thai social media. The opposition wants her to resign. Protesters are growing louder by the day, calling for her resignation or the dissolution of parliament. The coalition government also faces a new challenge as the Bhumjaithai Party, a key ally, withdrew from the government shortly after the leak.

In the civil service, particularly within the MFA, morale is at a historically low, as diplomats and officials feel bypassed and ignored. Since Ms Paetongtarn took office, decisions on foreign affairs have been made by Thaksin and his small inner circle.

Since former foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara stepped down last April, the ministry has been adrift. There is no strong figure at the helm and no one with the authority to rein in damage or chart a strategic course.

As such, Thailand urgently needs to do three things.

First, the MFA's reputation must be restored. The Saranrom Palace needs a new leader who commands respect, both within the ministry and in the region. Someone with a mandate to act in the national interest. So far, Thai diplomacy has been too personalised.

Second, at the upcoming Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting from July 9 to 11, the MFA must reassure its colleagues of Thailand's commitment to peace and stability. Obviously, it should not be the platform to amplify bilateral border issues, which would risk regionalising the current problem. Thailand should continue its long-standing preference for quiet diplomacy and strengthen Asean centrality.

Thailand must also continue to nurture bilateral mechanisms, as well as reaffirm its commitment to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and its principles. It is wiser to conduct diplomacy behind the scenes, allowing both sides to manage the crisis without the megaphone and theatrics that could set dangerous precedents within Asean.

Third, strategic communication must be rebuilt. This government has utterly failed in communicating with the public, especially on international issues; the public is confused and angry. Concerned officials, both civilians and uniformed, are demoralised. Asean colleagues and dialogue partners are watching with bewilderment. The government needs to speak coherently and regularly to state facts to placate disinformation and xenophobic narratives.

While Ms Paetongtarn has lost credibility abroad, at home, her misstep has cost her leverage and severely weakened the Pheu Thai-led government.

Her father, who often gleefully asserts himself in public, has uncharacteristically tiptoed from the scene, leaving his daughter at the chopping board, only adding salt to the wounds. Public anger has grown over the week as the government ponders the reshuffle list. In the footsteps of her father and aunt, the former PM, Yingluck Shinawatra, Ms Paetongtarn has insisted she will not resign. She has argued that her servile tone with Hun Sun is just her negotiation tactic to help restore peace.

The leaked audio clip also comes at an unfavourable time for Thai diplomacy, with the MFA commemorating its 150th anniversary this year. It is vital to demonstrate that foreign policy is not a family affair and cannot be improvised. The country needs to return to the basics to rebuild its diplomatic credibility.