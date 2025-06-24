BMA's sewer war begins

Last week, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) closed down 46 food shops. Owners of these food businesses were found to be violating a municipal law, which requires them to install grease interceptors at their dishwashing basin systems.

The effort is part of the City Hall's new campaign, "Battle against Grease in the Sewer System", to improve the city's flood drainage capacity.

The campaign was launched in March to reduce the amount of fat, oil, and grease in sewage and flood drainage pipelines.

Since then, City Hall officials have been inspecting 15,558 food shops and markets in 50 districts.

The good news is that the majority of these shops have complied with this law, except for the 46 shops that ignored the BMA's warnings.

According to a 2022 municipal law, food shops and markets are required to install a wastewater system and grease interceptors before discharging water into the collective sewage system.

While grease and oil from the dishwashing and cooking process may appear a trivial matter, a substantial part of over 6,900 kilometres of the sewage system across the capital city has been clogged by it.

A glaring and revolting case is the clogged sewage in Talat Phlu, a well-known fresh market in the Thon Buri area, which floods after heavy rains, causing havoc with the local sewerage system.

Apart from flooding, locals complain about the nauseating smell that accompanies it. In March, TV Channel 7 reported that city sewage staff waded into a smelly gutter system to clear away a massive collection of grease that clogged the city's drainage pipe.

The BMA deserves praise for launching its campaign. The only aspect to complain about is why City Hall did not take action much earlier, as this problem has been reported for over a decade or more without the deserved attention from responsible agencies.

Flood prevention in Thailand often involves stories about mega projects, such as underground tunnels, flood-diverting channels, and dams, which cost hundreds or billions of baht to build.

Look no further than the BMA, which has invested a billion baht in building an underground tunnel to enhance flood drainage, but persistent flooding shows that the investment has not paid off. How can expensive flood tunnels work when the small sewage pipes that serve as arteries are obstructed by waste?

According to a Chulalongkorn University study, it was estimated that 250 tonnes of waste have obstructed the city's flood-drainage system. During major floods, reports emerge of large items of garbage, such as mattresses and even toilet seats, being carried into the flood-draining canals.

Moving forward, the BMA needs to expand its campaign to cover other sources of waste, such as construction sites, where some have reportedly discarded sand, bricks, or even gypsum powder into sewage systems.

Legal penalties, such as closing the 46 shops, are a good start; however, they are not enough to tackle the problem.

The best way is to educate the public about the effects of discarding grease and oil into the sewage system.

In addition to education, the BMA and government need to create mechanisms, such as supporting recycling programmes, to help collect used lubricants or cooking oils from these shops.

Cleaning up the sewers is a gigantic task, but it's one that cannot be ignored.