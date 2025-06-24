An anniversary worth celebrating

Listen to this article

A container ship is docked at a Thai port. The free trade agreement between Asean, Australia and New Zealand has supported a 30% increase in New Zealand's trade with Asean. (Photo: 123RF)

This year marks a significant milestone for New Zealand's relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) -- 50 years of formal dialogue relations. This anniversary is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to this important partnership and a strong future together.

New Zealand and Asean formalised ties in 1975. Since then, the relationship has gone from strength to strength. Asean is consequential to New Zealand's economic and security interests. The breadth of our friendship is consequential for the people-to-people connections we have formed together across sectors like education, tourism, culture and sports.

Asean came together as an organisation in 1967. It began as a five-nation grouping and has since expanded to include five new members. Its growth over the past six decades has been impressive. New Zealand is proud of this relationship and the connections we have formed.

We have established strong formal frameworks that support our trade relationship on the one hand and regular dialogue on regional security on the other. We work closely together through a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements.

One example is AANZFTA, the Free Trade Agreement between Asean, Australia and New Zealand. This agreement has been in place for just over 15 years and has supported a 30% increase in our two-way trade with Asean. On 21 April 2025, an upgrade to the AANZFTA entered into force. The upgrade ensures that AANZFTA remains a modern, high-quality agreement that meets the needs of businesses today. It also paves the way for continued growth by further reducing barriers that impact exports and boosting trade.

In the current, uncertain environment, strong and reliable connections matter more than ever. Like Asean, New Zealand is committed to the international rules-based order and to a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. We are neighbours with a shared interest in building resilience and prosperity in our neighbourhood. We intend to demonstrate this through active engagement in the East Asia Summit and other Asean mechanisms.

Our relationship is strongly underpinned by our extensive people-to-people links. In education, thousands of Southeast Asian students have received Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships to study in New Zealand since the 1950s. New Zealand is also home to a significant diaspora of Southeast Asians who play an active and meaningful part in our communities.

In 2025, we are seeking to elevate our relationship with Asean and its member states. A key part of this is our ambition to become a Comprehensive Strategic Partner (CSP). We know that elevation to CSP must mark a step change in our relationship. What we are seeking is a meaningful, substantive shift that will benefit both sides.

We understand that under a CSP we need to invest more, do more, and contribute more. New Zealand intends to do this both through new initiatives and lifting existing collaborations in critical areas for our shared futures, such as climate resilience, energy transition, digital innovation, and the green and blue economies.

While this year's focus is the Asean-New Zealand 50-year anniversary, as New Zealand's ambassador to Thailand, I would also like to touch on the bilateral relationship.

New Zealand and Thailand have a long history of cooperation across many sectors, including trade, defence and people-to-people connections and in 2026, we will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic bilateral relations.

We have had a Free Trade Agreement in place since 2005. Since then, total exports have more than tripled, with bilateral trade reaching more than NZ$4.52 billion (88.3 billion baht) in 2024.

During a visit by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Thailand in April 2025, New Zealand and Thailand agreed to an ambitious goal of tripling two-way trade again by 2045.

We have also agreed to elevate our bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership by 2026. The joint desire to elevate the partnership demonstrates the value we place on our wide-ranging connections.

A Strategic Partnership will mean increased cooperation on areas of mutual interest, such as security, trade and investment, science and technology, culture, education, tourism, and closer people-to-people ties.

New Zealand values the bilateral ties we have formed with the Asean member states, and with Asean as a whole. We look forward to achieving much more together over the coming years and decades, so that we can realise our shared goals for our region.