Oil sector needs good benchmark

Listen to this article

Consumers fear the latest war in the Middle East between Israel and Iran will affect petrol prices. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Despite having local refining capabilities, Thailand continues to base its oil prices on the Singapore market. For many, this raises a question: If we refine oil here, why must we follow prices set elsewhere? The answer lies in Thailand's energy structure and its commitment to a free-market economy.

Thailand promotes open and competitive trade, including in the oil sector. Local oil producers are allowed to import and export freely, and set refinery and retail prices independently. These prices are benchmarked against refined oil prices in the Singapore market, Asia's largest oil trading hub.

Global dependence

While Thailand does produce crude oil, it meets less than 10% of the country's total demand. Over 90% of crude oil must be imported and refined locally. As a result, fluctuations in global crude oil prices directly impact Thailand's refinery and retail prices.

These fluctuations are driven by global supply and demand, and are often affected by geopolitics, wars, economic sanctions, and natural disasters. When global crude oil prices rise, Thailand's import costs and thus consumer prices rise, consecutively.

Why Singapore?

Crucially, the Singapore oil price is not set by any one company or authority. It is a transparent, market-driven price reflecting regional supply and demand. With hundreds of traders operating in Singapore, prices adjust according to global crude oil movements. This makes it a reliable regional benchmark used not just by Thailand, but also by countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Australia.

Singapore's proximity and its role as Asia's largest oil export hub also make it the most cost-effective source of refined oil for Thailand. This minimises transportation costs and offers the most competitive pricing, providing a fair baseline for domestic price setting.

Ensuring market balance

Using Singapore market prices also supports balance in Thailand's oil free trade. If domestic prices were fixed by the country and set too low, refineries might choose to export their products to higher-paying markets like Singapore, causing local shortages. Conversely, if local prices are set too high, traders may bypass Thai refineries and import cheaper oil instead. Both scenarios disrupt the market and lead to unnecessary foreign exchange losses.

Aligning with Singapore's market ensures fair competition and prevents market distortion.

Trumps price manipulation

Some have proposed switching from the Singapore benchmark to a "cost-plus" pricing model, where domestic oil prices are based on actual refinery costs.

However, this approach has major drawbacks:

1. Lack of standardisation -- Each Thai refinery operates with different cost structures. There is no efficient mechanism to determine a single national cost-based price.

2. Reduced incentives -- If government-controlled prices are too low, refineries may reduce output or prioritise exports unless export quotas are enforced.

3. Higher local prices -- Thai refineries may not compete with Singapore's scale and efficiency. Singapore does not need to maintain oil reserves, and benefits from lower operational costs and more flexible production.

Making sense of at all

Referencing Singapore's oil market allows Thailand to maintain efficient, competitive, and transparent pricing. It helps keep production costs low, benefits consumers, and strengthens the country's overall economic competitiveness.

In the end, while Thailand refines its own oil, global pricing realities and our strategic reliance on imports, make the Singapore market the most rational and cost-effective reference point.