When films speak louder than missiles

Jafar Panahi tells it as he sees it: "An attack on my homeland, Iran, is in no way acceptable," the Iranian filmmaker wrote on Instagram last week. "Israel has violated Iran and should be tried in an international trial as a war aggressor."

Panahi's condemnation of Israel is non-negotiable, as it should be. It's logical to assume, despite the shaky ceasefire, that his denunciation has extended to the US after President Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran last Saturday. Panahi's words carry exceptional heft and conviction, not because he's your standard celebrity-nationalist, but because he's an artist who has fought bitterly against the authoritarianism of his own government for over two decades.

On multiple occasions, Panahi was banned, jailed, censored, forbidden to make films or to travel. Three years ago, he went on a hunger strike in prison. He finally won a case to have his ban lifted, and last month won the esteemed Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for It Was Just an Accident, a dark satire in which a group of former political prisoners kidnap their former torturer. Naturally, Panahi shot the film without official permission.

Since the mid-1990s, Panahi has made politically charged films about Iranians' struggles with inequality and oppression, many of them concerning women's rights. The Circle (2000) follows a group of women constrained by a restrictive society. Offside (2006) is about a teenage girl who sneaks into a football stadium, a no-go for all women. This Is Not a Film (2013) is a film made while he was under house arrest.

The Cannes-winning It Was Just an Accident was shot after he'd been freed, but the spirit of rebellion and confrontation is as fresh as springtime Persian olives (the film has a Thai distributor and will be released later this year).

When dissidents speak out, the move to instigate "regime change" by outside powers fails miserably. In the same Instagram post in which he denounced Israel's attacks, Panahi also wrote: "This position does not mean ignoring the four decades of mismanagement, corruption, oppression, tyranny and incompetence of the Islamic Republic [of Iran]."

Here, the filmmaker is not pulling the hypocritical both-sidesism that has often been deployed around the Palestine-Israel, and now Iran-Israel-US, conflict. It's a legitimate standpoint of a responsible citizen: it is solely the right of the people of a country to demand change through democratic means, disgruntled protests or civic movements, and not through foreign forces that drop bombs and claim that war is peace and violence is salvation. Such a pretext must have no place in a world that has endured so many wars and genocides already.

For Panahi, cinema is resistance. Poetry won't stop bullets and film may not unseat tyrants, but art continues to speak -- sometimes it shouts, howls, screams, or lights the sky with fireworks -- not despite, but because of war. Iranian artists, many of them women, who have had run-ins with their government seem to share Panahi's stance.

Golshifteh Farahani went into exile in 2009, and yet she has been vocal in opposing Israel's aggression against her homeland. Filmmaker Maryam Tafakory spoke before about censorship and lack of women's rights in Iran, but she's clear-eyed about what has happened, especially about the excuse that the bombings were intended to help liberate the Iranian people: "This war is against us, the Iranian people -- not our government," she wrote. "This is a war against a people-led revolution that could pave the way for a democratically elected government."

Even Israeli artists let their work howl into the face of their own country. The staunchest of them is Nadav Lapid, whose film Yes! also premiered at Cannes last month to a packed cinema choked by the bile of anger and frustration. A fiction film, Yes! follows an Israeli musician asked to compose a bloodcurdling anthem to rouse the nation after the Oct 7 Hamas attack. The film reveals itself as a nerve-rattling probe into the psyche of a nation torn between vengeance, paranoia, self-loathing and guilt over the atrocity in Gaza (not Iran, but the critique sticks). It's a study of madness in the making. Some Arab critics have already refused to watch it, but the film will certainly rile up Lapid's own right-wing countrymen even more.

Has Panahi had a chance to watch Yes!? The Iranian must have a lot to discuss with the Israeli if he has. Both It Was Just an Accident and Yes! are important films of the moment -- two bold works from two countries in conflict that take a long, hard, unflinching look at the filmmakers' respective regimes. They're proof that art is still relevant in the hour of hawks and missiles. They're also testaments that the harshest, sincerest criticism of a government must come from its own citizens, and that change must represent the will of the people from within.