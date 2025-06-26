Gambling on Singapore's model

The Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino is illuminated at night in Singapore, in this June 2018 file photo. (Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)

Hindsight can help define the future. In 2005, Singapore was coming to terms with a need to reinvent itself as a tourism attraction in the face of plummeting arrival numbers and increasing regional competition. This was no time to feel intimidated but to strike out and be inventive.

The answer being the adoption of large manmade tourism ecosystems, incorporating hospitality, retail, arts, culture, MICE and casino, to resonate strongly with higher value tourists seeking luxury, diversity and excitement in a single destination attraction. The term Integrated Resort (IR) was coined, now more commonly known in Thailand as the Entertainment Complex (EC).

There was no other feasible option than to seek billions of dollars of overseas investment and IR expertise from proven international gambling and hospitality companies, stock market-listed businesses with a strong reputation and proven pedigree developing gold standard product, service, governance and regulatory compliance. Reinvention for Singapore meant delivering iconic attractions strong enough for tourists to feel compelled to stay in the city state, rather than simply transiting through its magnificent Changi Airport to more attractive destinations elsewhere.

The Singapore government drew upon international best practices to put much needed guardrails in place to regulate its gambling market and social programmes to protect its community from gambling-related addiction.

I have been living in Bangkok for a large proportion of my time over the last six months, so there are many familiarities between the journey taken by Singapore and the EC opportunities presented by Thailand government, opposition arguments and internal debate in Thailand. Logic and experience suggest there is much to learn and adopt from Singapore.

Singapore is lauded for being the gold standard. Integrated resorts have been a catalyst of economic growth for the past 15 years, Singapore's architecture is now an international icon and the Singapore Tourism Board reports that 48% of all international arrivals visit an integrated resort.

Two of the most popular and highest performing entertainment complexes in the world are Galaxy Resorts Macau and Marina Bay Sands, with both continuing to evolve and expand with billions of dollars in additional investment and the creation of additional jobs to meet the ever-changing needs of the burgeoning Asia tourism market.

Thailand is grappling with many of the very same issues faced by Singapore and its government back in 2005. Stagnating economic growth, tourism numbers not recovering to previous highs, and competition for tourism share of time and wallet intensifying throughout Asia, particularly in the higher value tourism segments.

Research suggests Thailand is already one of the largest gambling markets in the world, without any regulatory controls, anti-money laundering safeguards, social programs to protect and support the community, together with no employment or tax revenue benefits for the nation. All of these assets come with internationally respected entertainment complex investors in Thailand.

Making casino gambling legal was unacceptable for many stakeholder groups in Singapore, with opposition voices striking out for sections of their community. But the country decided to put its differences aside so Singapore could demonstrate its bold vision, single mindedness to compete, and strong determination to advance its brand, rather than hope better times would materialise.

Under the right commercial conditions, Thailand will attract some of the largest and most respected entertainment complex companies to invest billions of US dollars in iconic landmark attractions to grow the country's share of the middle-class tourism market in Asia, increase domestic consumption and create thousands of additional employment opportunities for today's youth. Entertainment complexes will be a fresh headline attraction to bring back discerning Chinese tourists lost to Thailand after recent safety concerns.

After 15 years of operation, integrated resort businesses in Singapore are still growing and contribute in excess of S$800 million (20.4 billion baht) to the government in gaming tax per year. Problem gambling is stable and under control, reported crime and bankruptcies have dropped, and integrated resorts employ over 20,000 people, mostly locals. Attractions that are the pride of the city state and a lightning rod for domestic and international tourists.

Hindsight can be a wonderful thing in shaping Thailand's future.