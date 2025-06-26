Don't let politics mask economic woes

As if economic problems in Thailand are not bad enough, political issues add to the complications. The worst is the split in the coalition. Even with an overwhelming majority of 314 (out of 493 parliamentary seats) prior to the break-up, the government could not push for many major policies, including the 10,000 baht cash handout scheme.

With a much-reduced majority and only 261 seats, I doubt this lame duck government can be effective. A few rebels could lead to the dissolution of parliament. Balancing different parties' interests will take priority over sound policy decisions.

That is sad for Thailand because the country needs a strong and decisive government to manage numerous challenging economic issues. US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and the selection of a new Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor are just two examples.

The US decided to impose a 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai exports, taking effect from April 9. It is estimated that the new tariff rate would reduce Thai GDP growth by 1.0% or more. Fortunately, the measure was postponed for 90 days until July 9. Thailand is in negotiations with the US to lower the rate, which, in my view, will fail.

Strictly speaking, Thailand is not in negotiations with the US as there are no face-to-face talks or exchanges of information yet. As far as the public knows, only the proposal has been submitted, and the country is waiting for the US team to set the discussion date.

In my opinion, the negotiation process between the US team and the Thai team is unlikely to take place. The US simply has no time to negotiate with all 56 countries affected by Mr Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Only "key" countries will be granted face-to-face negotiation opportunities. Thailand does not look like a key country, as half of the so-called "Products of Thailand" are not really produced by local manufacturers.

The key country in this region is China, which finished negotiations with a 55% tariff rate. That 55% tax rate comprises the 20% existing tariff and 35% in a reciprocal tariff. The original reciprocal tariff for China set on April 9 was 34%.

Basically, Mr Trump gets what he originally wanted from China, plus an agreement on lifting a rare earth mineral export ban. Good negotiating.

Thailand, viewed as a Chinese exporting conduit, is likely to get a 35% reciprocal tariff to prevent further backdooring opportunities. The US negotiation team would tarnish its reputation if it set Thailand a tax rate of less than 35%. Additionally, it represents a 1% reduction from the original 36% rate.

The problem is how the new coalition government will manage to ease the pain of a 35% tariff rate. It will be quite a shock for Thai exporters to move from the average US tariff rate of 2%. Meaningful subsidies are out of the question because the Thai government is broke.

I demonstrated in my previous article that, due to inadequate domestic liquidity, the government is currently unable to borrow from the market to finance the FY 2025 budget deficit and must withdraw almost 300 billion baht from its savings account (fiscal balance) to fill the gap. I estimated that the fiscal balance will be empty by the end of this fiscal year. The government will have to actively look for alternative financing methods for the proposed 860 billion baht fiscal deficit for FY 2026.

Financing the FY 2026 deficit brings me to the second challenging issue for the economy -- selecting the "right" governor of the Bank of Thailand. The current governor's term will expire on Sept 30, and the selection process for the new governor is ongoing.

Two names have already been chosen for submission to the Finance Minister. One is the deputy BoT governor, and the other is the CEO of the Government Savings Bank.

The new governor will face two daunting tasks. The first is to revive the sagging economy. There will be strong pressure to lower interest rates. One of the finalists has the opinion that there is ample room to push the interest rate down much further.

I disagree as the Thai economy needs consumption control to balance the income-expense gap. Over-consumption leads to higher levels of debt, which is Thailand's main economic problem. Lowering policy interest rates would only increase the debt burden. The new governor should focus on narrowing the deposit-lending rate gap, not lowering policy interest rates.

The second daunting task is to help find solutions to government financing problems. I have explained the needs, now I will explain possible solutions which the new governor will have to choose from.

Theoretically, there are three possible ways to finance the government's deficit when domestic liquidity is inadequate for borrowing: (1) borrow from abroad, (2) allow the BoT to buy government bonds from commercial banks, and (3) let the BoT buy bonds directly from the government.

The second option is most commonly used by central banks around the world. The technical term is "Open Market Operations (OMO)". Quantitative Easing (QE) is a fancy version of OMO. Basically, a central bank, say the BoT, buys government bonds from the market, usually commercial banks. With cash from bond sales, commercial banks would on-lend the money to investors to buy new government bonds. The BoT used this measure to prompt the private sector to buy 1.5 trillion baht of Emergency Bonds during the pandemic.

The necessary requirement is that the banking system must be functioning and willing to on-lend the cash given by the BoT.

Thanks to a functioning banking system, then, loan growth expanded by 2.5 trillion baht during the Covid years of 2021-2022, providing more than enough cash for the private sector to purchase Emergency Bonds. Unfortunately, the Thai banking system is not functional now. Giving cash to commercial banks would be a waste of effort. The only feasible option is the third one -- the BoT buying bonds directly from the government.

I believe the phrase "printing money for government use" is a scary enough term. It would probably be acceptable if it is only done in a time of emergency with a limited amount. But out of the proposed 860 billion baht deficit for FY 2026, at least 360 billion baht would need to be financed by BoT printing money to buy government bonds. The worst thing is that, without a substantial budget cut or super-GDP growth in subsequent years, the practice will be carried on year after year. This is the situation the Bank of Japan was forced into, and ended up with a 53% holding of Japanese government bonds.

It is my fear that the new BoT governor will be selected on the basis of an accommodative stance towards deficit financing. I have heard an unconfirmed rumour that the current governor was asked to do just that when the previous administration needed the money to finance the 10,000 baht cash handout scheme. If that rumour was true, it was lucky for Thailand that the governor said "no".