PM's crisis and Thai political directions

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is seen following a cabinet meeting as she battles to stay in power after drawing sharp criticism for her handling of a border row with Cambodia. (Photo: Reuters)

What began just a month ago as a minor border dispute with Cambodia has spiralled into an existential political crisis in Thailand. In what she understood to be a private phone conversation with Cambodia's former prime minister and Senate President, Hun Sen, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra compromised her premiership and undermined Thai national interests. While she tries to ride out the storm, her tenure appears wobbly and unworkable. What comes next will likely proceed in one of three directions revolving around the Thai parliamentary processes, each with its own scenarios and considerations.

While there are myriad moving parts in Thailand's murky political environment, from the prospects of Ms Paetongtarn and the longevity of the coalition government to the likelihood of a snap election and judicial/military interventions, it is instructive to view the bottom line through parliamentary lenses. Thai politics in the near term will move forward either under the current House of Representatives or a newly elected chamber, with a remote chance of an unelected assembly appointed after a military takeover. Here are Thailand's probable three main directions ahead, each with its own dynamics.

The current lower house, which is just halfway into its four-year term after the May 2023 general election, remains operational. In this case, Ms Paetongtarn fights tooth and nail to stay in office in the face of street protests and a rising tide of public criticism and opposition. The Bhumjaithai Party's withdrawal from the coalition leaves the Pheu Thai-led government with a slim 261-234 margin over the opposition and hostage to small coalition partners, such as the United Thai Nation and Democrat parties.

Already, Bhumjaithai has launched a no-confidence motion against the government as soon as parliament reconvenes early next month. Bhumjaithai has a lot on its mind because it has been haggling with Pheu Thai over the control of the interior ministry. When it looked like Pheu Thai would take over this powerful portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle, the leaked audio of Ms Paetongtarn's damaging conversation with Hun Sen provided a timely pretext to jump ship and join the opposition. This marks the first time Bhumjaithai has ended up in opposition, which does not afford control and rent-seeking opportunities as opposed to being in government.

Ms Paetongtarn's fragile coalition is unlikely to get much policy work done, while she will come under mounting pressure to resign. If she throws in the towel while the incumbent assembly functions, then a new vote for prime minister would be required. Politically disgraced and isolated, Ms Paetongtarn would presumably and logically skip being a PM candidate as the lower house reconvenes to choose a new government leader. In this case, Bhumjaithai's Anutin Charnvirakul would have the upper hand as leader of the third-largest party after the opposition Prachachon (People's) Party and Pheu Thai.

Chaikasem Nitisiri is Pheu Thai's third and last eligible candidate, but he is reported not to be in the best of health, and the ruling party is now so scandal-ridden that his candidacy will likely not be compelling. Besides, his name was floated before but went nowhere in August last year after the unceremonious demise of prime minister Srettha Thavisin. Instead, Ms Paetongtarn got the nod, even though she had not been interested in the job due to having a young family.

Mr Anutin's takeover would require the support of Pheu Thai with twice the number of MPs compared to Bhumjaithai's 69. Yet this would likely be the deal to keep Pheu Thai in government. Pheu Thai would be concerned that an early poll could spell even a bigger defeat compared to its 141-to-151 loss in the 500-member assembly to the Move Forward Party in May 2023.

Second, a newly elected parliament could also come into being if Ms Paetongtarn calls a snap election. This direction would return to the May 2023 poll dynamics, but this time, Pheu Thai would be much weaker and fragmented, with potential defections of key factions. A new poll could see the diminution of Pheu Thai and the end of the Shinawatras' dominant era dating back to the January 2001 election.

The People's Party, known as Prachachon, the successor to the May 2023 vote-winning Move Forward Party, would likely fare strongly and could well emerge on top again, perhaps even with a much bigger margin. In this case, similar dilemmas will come into play whereby Prachachon could be dissolved by the Constitutional Court in a similar pattern to Move Forward. But this direction would still be based on the electoral process and popular mandate.

The kingmaker in a new poll is likely to be Bhumjaithai, and the oversight agencies such as the Constitutional Court, Election Commission, and National Anti-Corruption Commission. But Pheu Thai could also line up with Prachachon because their May 2023 policy campaigns were aligned in key reform areas. Weeks may roll into months as Ms Paetongtarn clings to power, but a new poll is likely before the lower house's term ends in mid-2027. All things being equal, this is the likely road ahead.

An extra-parliamentary, unelected parliament could be in the offing if there is an outside intervention amid political squabbling, street demonstrations, and a paralysed government. The risk of this direction is currently low, but it could rise if the political scene becomes unruly and logjammed, whereby a military or judicial intervention could take place to effect establishment-preferred outcomes.

But the powers-that-be appear reluctant to proceed in this direction because the languishing Thai economy would suffer further, and few capable hands would want to join another coup-led caretaker government with legitimacy problems. Moreover, public sentiment could turn against what would be the first coup of the new reign. So, the electoral process and popular mandate still have a good chance of enduring despite the shortcomings and subversive results seen in the recent past. Sticking with this option remains the best-case scenario for Thailand and the most favourable prospect for the beleaguered prime minister.