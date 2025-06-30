Stepping up HIV fight

(Photo: Facebook Techsauce)

The recent news of Gilead Sciences' groundbreaking new HIV preventative drug, Lenacapavir, offers a beacon of hope in the fight against HIV. With a remarkable 96% efficacy in reducing HIV infection and the convenience of only two injections per year, Lenacapavir holds the potential to be a true game-changer in the global effort to halt the transmission of HIV.

Yet for many in developing countries, including Thailand, hope remains distant. Lenacapavir's high cost of about 1.5 million baht per single year, per patient, and limited supply mean fair access is still a pipe dream. While richer nations may benefit soon, others will have to wait, risking serious consequences.

That should not be the case for Thailand. Over the last 30 years, Thailand has made great progress in controlling HIV. Thanks to effective antiretroviral therapy (ART), Aids is no longer a deadly disease but something that can be managed.

People who follow their treatment can live healthy lives. However, because of this success, many people have become less careful and believe HIV is not a serious problem any more.

Such feel-good sentiment can lead to complacency.

Figures released recently by the Public Health Ministry warn that in 2025 alone, nearly 9,000 new HIV cases will emerge and more than 10,000 existing patients will die from Aids-related complications. The total number of people living with HIV in Thailand has reached 568,565 cases.

Equally alarming is that many new patients are young adults (15–24 years old), who made up half of new patients as of 2022.

The surge in sexually transmitted infections like syphilis, which has doubled in prevalence over the past three years, suggests safe-sex campaigns have failed.

This resurgence is especially troubling at a time when Thailand is entering a demographic crisis. With birth rates plummeting, projections suggest the population could fall to just 30 million within the next 50 years. Every young person infected by HIV, whether through loss of life or long-term impact on health and productivity, represents a setback to the nation's future.

Thailand's public messaging on HIV/Aids has evolved appropriately. Once rooted in fear and stigma, public campaigns now promote acceptance, destigmatisation and long-term management. However, it is important to ensure this progress does not lead to misunderstanding. HIV remains an incurable and life-altering condition.

The sharp rise in infections demands that Thailand urgently renew its commitment to preventing new HIV cases.

It is crucial to implement sustained, age-appropriate and evidence-based awareness campaigns that prioritise young people. HIV prevention must reclaim its position as a healthcare priority, supported by education and clear messaging on the importance of protection.

These campaigns must not only inform about the disease but also promote safe behaviour, regular testing and treatment adherence. Moreover, Thailand must work to ensure future access to game-changing medication like Lenacapavir. No innovation should be a luxury available only to the rich.

Thailand was once regarded as a global model for its bold and proactive response to HIV/Aids. That spirit must now be revived to meet with challenge. The virus has not disappeared, and our vigilance must not fade.