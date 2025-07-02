Temple angst misplaced

Listen to this article

Once again, Phu Man Fah temple is dominating headlines as Cambodia has vented its anger about a construction project at the monastery, smearing it as an "Angkor Wat replica".

The project, Siha Nakhon, comprises three tall cone-shaped towers. It is surrounded by buildings representing several art styles, forming part of the monastery, which covers over 200 rai in Buri Ram's Nang Rong district.

On June 20, Cambodia's Culture and Fine Arts Minister Phoeurng Sackona slammed the Buri Ram temple. She alleged the project "affects the universal value of the Angkor archaeological site and the Khmer cultural identity", adding it "has demonstrated a significant lack of ethics regarding heritage, thereby compromising the Khmer culture's soul and original state".

The minister aired her claims during the 40th technical session of the International Coordinating Committee on Safeguarding and Development of Historical Sites of Angkor and Sambor Prei Kuk, or ICC-Angkor/Sambor Prei Kuk, held in Siem Reap.

Her allegations raised eyebrows. Airing the issue at such a forum, which works towards the preservation of the Angkor archaeological complex and another site at Angkor Thom that enjoys Unesco recognition, seems out of place and time, if not nonsensical.

Cambodia is upset with the project, launched in 2019 by the abbot of Phu Man Fah temple, which is striving to make the site a religious landmark. It has demanded that the temple suspend work and hand over the blueprint. The temple denies it copied anything, and says there is no blueprint as it's based entirely on the abbot's imagination.

In recent years, Cambodia has sent officials and experts to inspect the temple numerous times, only to repeat the accusations, amid loud cheers by some Cambodian netizens.

However, Phoeurng Sackona must not let her paranoia blind her to the fact that a mere resemblance between cultural buildings and objects of cultural heritage is not unusual.

The format of three cone-shaped towers is not confined to Cambodia. Such temple formats can also be found on Thai soil as the two countries share many aspects of cultural heritage.

Just take a look at the three towers in Phimai sanctuary in Nakhon Ratchasima, or the Prang Sam Yod in Lop Buri, for example. Both were built before Angkor Wat came into existence. But despite the resemblance, key construction and decorative details for each building differ -- a fact the minister selectively omitted from her accusations.

The minister should be aware of an undisputable resemblance: Cambodia's Silver Pagoda in Phnom Penh and Thailand's Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Royal Palace in Bangkok. The landmarks contain several identical characteristics, including a mural painting featuring the Ramayana, the main chapel, and other structures. The two sites are symbols of the nations; there is no need to bother about their originality.

Many might turn up their nose at Phu Man Fah temple's flamboyant complex, which makes the monastery look more like a theme park. However, the temple has committed no crime in pursuing its Siha Nakhon project. Cambodia's claims that the temple has violated its cultural identity are vague, irrelevant, and over the top.

The minister deserves praise for her efforts to preserve Khmer heritage. Yet she should know that nothing in the world can compromise Angkor Wat's value. Once she acknowledges this fact, she can talk reasonably.