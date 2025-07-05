5 ways for Thai unis to tackle population

On June 16, the Bangkok Post published an article about the future of Thai education in light of a declining population. Addressing the problems and answering the questions has been left for the next person in charge -- to till the hard ground of comfort for new growth.

Since the 1990s (at least), Thai demographers and academics have raised the issue of declining population and education. In the 1960s, there were about 20 universities in Thailand and six children per woman. By the 1990s, that had changed to over 100 tertiary institutes and less than two children per woman. Almost any Thai high schooler, in the 2020s, can get into a university programme provided they can pay tuition.

Here are five achievable things that I believe would make Thai universities more relevant to Thai society, with a declining and ageing population.

1) Close and merge some universities and their programmes. In Bangkok, universities across the street from each other offer fundamentally the same courses. Within some universities, different lecturers teach almost identical courses at different faculties.

I believe consolidation allows for greater efficiencies and rationalisation of resources. Ironically, the benefits of partnerships are taught in the courses that are repeated across faculties. In many universities, faculties are silos with a sprinkling of external courses allowed to meet local quality standards. The overall value of education improves through being more efficient and rational.

2) With improved quality, international student recruitment can flourish. Thai universities hardly advertise their "International Programmes" internationally outside the occasional university fairs in China or some in Asean countries. Rarely in international media do you see advertisements for Thai universities.

I have found that websites and social media are mostly in Thai, email contacts are missing, application instructions are opaque, and supporting documentation requirements are absent. Information on scholarships, bursaries, housing and so on is missing, and the available information is geared towards Thai students. There is little understanding of alternative high school education systems.

Overseas students have mentioned these frustrations, but alas, using feedback to improve is uncommon. With global demand for foreign university programmes taught in English growing, few Thai universities try to meet this need, preferring the slow and easy memorandums of cooperation and occasional exchange students.

3) Micro credits, credit transfers, and part-time degrees can increase the relevancy of Thai universities. These will attract international students who are on different academic calendars. Micro-credits are short courses where learners specialise in one area. They are ideal for working professionals looking for formal certification; while students can sample options before committing to a programme. However, the credit transfer system in Thailand is restricted. So, after two years in, say, an international degree programme, the student may have to start at year one in a related Thai degree programme. This requirement discourages students from changing degrees.

Few Thai universities offer part-time degrees, thus making it difficult for students who want to pursue a degree but do not have the time or resources. Even intellectual curiosity cannot be met locally, as professionals wanting flexibility cannot apply to one of Thailand's few internationally recognised degrees.

4) Thai universities need to expand into professional or adult education to directly address skilled needs. Top universities globally offer an array of executive courses. In Thailand, few do. Even fewer offer courses for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. These enterprises are usually managed by 40- or 50-year-olds who may have missed tertiary education, and with kids not interested in the business. They themselves are smart enough to learn and earn. I have worked with a few, and guidance is all that is needed for these mechanics, massage shop owners, and farmers to grow.

Several new companies and government outreach programmes have targeted these individuals, but universities have a cultural and intellectual grounding that gives them an advantage. Research projects at Thai universities can develop further, academically and business-wise, if known to the broader public.

5) Too often, skill-based pragmatism gets lost in pursuit of academic rigour and reputation. Many programmes at Thai universities claim alignment with professional life, yet employers and alumni say graduates are woefully under-prepared for workplaces.