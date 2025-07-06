Stop blaming migrant workers

The latest border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as the influx of refugees fleeing unrest in Myanmar, is triggering nationalistic fears that foreigners will take away jobs and social services from locals. Yet we must understand that migrant workers are not our enemy.

The situation in Mae Sot, a busy border town in Tak province, opposite Myanmar, is a glaring example.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, lawmaker and deputy leader of the opposition People's Party (PP), recently took to social media to post about a recent trip there. In it, he noted illegal border crossings, corruption, land grabs, fake businesses by call centre mafias and migrant-run businesses that make locals less competitive.

Some netizens praised his effort to expose crime and corruption, but labour rights experts warn his views on migrant workers may fuel a dangerous form of nationalism and miss the real issue behind the matter: outdated laws and a corrupt employment system.

With his post, Mr Wiroj has a point. Mae Sot is a hub of crime and exploitation. Local officials routinely take bribes from undocumented workers and underworld bosses. Some migrant-run shops skip taxes and permits. Rich criminals can buy their way out of sticky situations, but poor migrants have no power to protect themselves.

These problems are real, but blaming migrants never makes the problem go away.

At the root of the issue is outdated migrant labour laws. Thailand allows migrants to legally do few manual labour jobs. But the truth is that these laws often fail to reflect on the ground.

In towns like Mae Sot, migrants are the local economy's lifeline. The market depends on them as many migrant workers are also consumers, making their presence important to Thai businesses. However, since the law does not recognise them as legal workers, they live in fear, and employers also risk getting fined by the authorities for hiring illegal workers.

The country's rigid registration system makes things harder. Registration is confusing, expensive and often has a short opening window. Workers in Mae Sot must travel to Chiang Mai to register, and many would just give up, as it is easier to stay undocumented and pay bribes than to follow the law.

This is how the "police card" system emerged. Migrants pay 600 baht per month to some officers in exchange for protection from arrest. The government knows about this practice, but nothing ever happens.

Worse still, the law makes it so that registered workers are tied to their initial employer in Thailand, making them unable to easily change jobs. Some rights advocates say migrant workers should be registered simply as legal migrants, free to change jobs and contribute more effectively to the economy. This aligns with human rights principles but is not possible under Thailand's rigid laws.

To make a difference, reforms must focus on making registration simple, affordable and flexible to prevent exploitation and reduce opportunities for corruption. Currently, the rules are designed to control rather than protect. A fair system should make it easy to legally work, not make it impossible.

International labour standards say that work is a basic right. Migrants should not be punished for working, nor should they be locked into particular jobs. Many have lived and worked here for years. Their children go to Thai schools and universities, making them valuable human resources. Yet, they are still treated like outsiders.

The state must therefore stop treating migrants like a threat and start seeing them as essential to our economy. If the government wants fewer undocumented workers, it must make it possible for them to register to become legal. If it wants less corruption, it must ensure migrants and employers are not pushed underground.

This is not just about Mae Sot, it is about how we choose to manage our borders, our economy and our future. A country cannot claim to stand for justice if it builds its system around silence, fear and blame.

Thailand has a choice: stay trapped in outdated laws, corruption and jingoism, or take a step forward by making the law match the reality on the ground. Migrant workers are not a burden, they keep our economy running. Treating them fairly isn't just good policy, it also defines us as a decent, humane society.