Travel scheme farce

The rollout of the "Tiew Thai Khon La Krung" campaign, or Thailand Travel Co-pay scheme, last week has proved to be unmitigated disaster, with no resolution in sight. This embarrassing episode reflects not only gross incompetence, but entrenched political pettiness among policy-makers.

The scheme was designed to stimulate domestic tourism by subsidising travel and accommodation costs -- similar to the We Travel Together" campaign under the Prayut government, to boost Covid-hit tourism. Under the latest scheme, the government would cover up to 50% of hotel room rates during the low season.

A total of 500,000 entitlements were allocated to the public, funded by money diverted from the suspended digital wallet initiative. But within minutes of registration opening, the system buckled and stopped. Registrants were instructed to verify their identity via the Interior Ministry's ThaID app.

Without prior testing, the ThaiP platform crashed under the volume of users. Developers hastily removed the ThaID requirement and redirected users to verify their identity via email using a one-time password (OTP). This solution, too, failed. Most users registered with Gmail accounts, which flagged the mass-sent OTPs as spam, rendering verification impossible.

Later, a new problem emerged: hotel prices on the platform were noticeably higher than on other booking sites. Some opportunistic hotel owners were accused of price-gouging to reap profit from the stimulus scheme. However, they explained the system forced them to apply a flat rate, regardless of weekdays, weekends, or peak-season differences.

This left them with no choice but to set higher prices to cover costs. Several hotels, in an effort to avoid public backlash, suspended bookings through the programme altogether. Eventually, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) suspended new registrations until the system issues could be addressed.

This debacle exposes unprofessionalism at every level, ranging from Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong who fast-tracked the scheme without preparation, to the implementing agencies that failed to communicate clearly or anticipate foreseeable problems. From the outset, the public was led to believe the entitlements would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, prompting a stampede. Only after the system collapsed did TAT clarify that the 500,000 quota would only be counted upon actual booking and payment.

Perhaps most galling is the government's refusal to use the Pao Tang application, developed by Krungthai Bank under the previous administration of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. The app is a proven stable platform that has handled numerous government schemes, including the "We Travel Together" campaign. Yet the current administration ditched Pao Tang. The only likely explanation is it does not want to give credit to the achievements of Prayut government.

This backward, partisan decision-making is both wasteful and counterproductive. Why should taxpayers foot the bill to build new ineffective applications when a capable, well-tested system is already available?

The Thailand Travel Co-pay fiasco is not simply a case of technical failure. It reflects a broader dysfunction, a mindset that places political image above public interest, and pride above practical governance. What could have been a showcase economic stimulus project and a feather in the government's cap, now stands as a black mark against Pheu Thai's record.