Quakes jolt old fears

Although geologists are urging calm and caution against panic, a recent series of tremors detected in the Nicobar Islands, located off the coast of Phuket and Phangnga provinces, as well as the northern province of Lampang, has been a powerful reminder of the need to ensure the country's tsunami warning system remains fully functional.

More broadly, the Earth has displayed some unusual seismic activity lately. In Japan, over 1,000 earthquakes have struck the Tokara Islands in the past few weeks, prompting evacuation orders.

Closer to Thailand, the Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division has reported eight earthquakes in Myanmar since July 1, with the strongest event being magnitude 4.2 at a depth of 10km, approximately 94km northwest of Mae Hong Son.

As experts have emphasised, the earthquakes in the Nicobar Islands are not yet a cause for concern. Even so, these tremors occurring in the very area that triggered the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami should serve as a critical reminder: we must never become complacent and always keep warning systems fully operational.

Thailand has made great strides in establishing a comprehensive tsunami warning infrastructure, including deep-sea buoys and warning towers. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department's recent initiative to conduct a tsunami drill in six provinces along the Andaman Coast on June 27 is also a welcome move. During the exercise, residents and tourists in the targeted areas were scheduled to hear sirens from warning towers at the designated time.

What remains disconcerting, however, are reports about two tsunami warning towers going missing from Phuket's Mai Khao and Le Phang beaches. While Phuket's governor clarified that the towers had been dismantled for repairs, his subsequent statement -- that the Mai Khao Tower will be restored to its original site, while the other one, located on Le Phang Beach, will be moved to Phangnga province -- appears puzzling.

In this regard, Thitikan Thitipruethikul, People's Party MP for Phuket, has raised pertinent questions -- why can't the Le Phang warning tower be replaced, and what could justify the relocation to Phangnga, when Phuket attracts some of the largest numbers of visitors in the country?

The MP further warned that some tsunami buoys in the Andaman Sea appear to be missing, while others are not fully operational. His concerns resonate during this particular moment, as unusual seismic events bring back tragic memories of how devastating it was when disaster struck holidaygoers and residents suddenly, with no warning, on Dec 26, 2004.

Lessons from the past have also taught us that disaster preparedness extends beyond merely sounding sirens, but many questions remain. What about the emergency cell broadcast system, and how effective is its area-based function? Do we have muster points that are high enough and safe? Are there instructions on what to do and where to go in case disaster truly strikes?

Drills and preparedness measures are not about doom-and-gloom pessimism or senseless panic, but are steps that must be taken to prevent unnecessary losses. If the past has taught us anything, it is that catastrophe can strike even on a bright, apparently uneventful day. It takes a continuous effort to stay vigilant, but it is a duty we cannot neglect, as the consequences -- the human and economic toll of yet another unmitigated disaster -- are something we cannot afford to ignore.