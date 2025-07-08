UK setbacks dent soft power push

An instructor demonstrates Thai traditional massage techniques in a training course held at the Museum of Public Health and Traditional Medicine in Nonthaburi. Varuth Hirunyatheb

As Thailand hosts the Splash Soft Power Forum from today to Friday, showcasing the country's ambitions across 14 soft power industries -- from Muay Thai and fashion to wellness and cuisine -- two recent developments in the UK threaten to undermine the credibility and momentum of this strategic initiative.

The removal of sports massage therapists from the UK's skilled worker visa eligibility list was made public on April 9, shortly after Thai massage therapist was delisted. Under updated rules, only individuals already working in the UK in these roles and whose current work permits are nearing expiry remain eligible to apply for an extension. New applicants -- regardless of their qualifications or experience -- are now excluded from entry.

This visa policy change came just before damaging press coverage in the UK. In mid-June, West Yorkshire Police raided Yonlada Thai Massage in Huddersfield, a town in northern England, following allegations of illegal activity.

The raid generated sensational headlines that linked Thai massage services with illicit behaviour. Although the investigation is ongoing, the reputational damage is immediate and wide-reaching, casting suspicion on thousands of law-abiding, professional Thai-owned wellness businesses operating across Britain.

Even in Thailand, Thai massage establishments that covertly offer sexual services -- especially in tourist cities -- have already damaged the industry's image in the eyes of many foreigners. Incidents like the Huddersfield raid only reinforce these existing stereotypes and make it harder for legitimate practitioners to gain respect and secure opportunities abroad.

At a time when Thailand is making a full-throttled push to elevate its soft power industries on the global stage, such developments highlight a critical disconnect between policy, perception, and reality. Thai massage -- or Nuad Thai -- a cultural heritage practice passed down through generations, is now facing marginalisation in key markets due to regulatory and reputational challenges.

This is particularly troubling considering that in 2019, Unesco officially recognised Nuad Thai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This international recognition is a powerful endorsement of Thai traditional healing and wellness, and the Thai government should work actively to optimise and utilise this status globally -- especially in trade, education, and labour mobility policies.

The timing is especially delicate. The Splash Soft Power Forum is intended to celebrate and promote these industries, yet the UK's exclusion of Thai massage therapists from skilled visa eligibility sends an opposing message.

One promising solution could lie in the ongoing discussions around a Thailand–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). While much attention has been focused on goods, there is significant potential for the FTA to include services and mobility provisions -- allowing for the reinstatement of Thai massage therapy as a recognised skilled occupation. In fact, I personally raised this idea with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra during her meeting with Thai and UK businesspeople in London in May, where she promoted Thai trade and soft power.

I am especially encouraged that Ms Paetongtarn is also serving concurrently as Minister of Culture -- a portfolio uniquely positioned to address this issue. I sincerely hope her dual role will enable swift and strategic action to protect and elevate Thailand's wellness industry abroad, especially in key markets like the UK.

However, there are also domestic challenges to address. While many Thai massage therapists possess exceptional practical skills and extensive hands-on experience, limited English proficiency remains a barrier to accessing overseas opportunities -- particularly in countries with strict regulatory environments. If Thailand wants to globalise its wellness economy, it must invest in language training, accreditation frameworks, and international compliance readiness.

The stakes are high. Soft power is only effective if a country's culture is not just appreciated but welcomed and respected. That welcome must be built on credibility, trust, and professional standards. Thailand's traditional wellness sector -- especially Nuad Thai -- deserves not just celebration, but structured protection and global promotion.

The Splash Soft Power Forum provides a timely platform to reaffirm Thailand's commitment to this goal. But to truly succeed, soft power must be backed by smart diplomacy, policy alignment, and international engagement. That means not just showcasing Thai massage -- but securing its place on the world stage, legally, professionally, and culturally.