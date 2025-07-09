Export hopes run thin

(Photo: 123RF)

A letter issued by US President Donald Trump on Monday regarding trade tariffs has been a rude awakening for Thailand.

In his latest announcement, Mr Trump has stated that Thai exporters will be required to pay a 36% tariff on goods sold in the US. Under the past trade framework, goods exported from Thailand to the US were subject to an average 10% tariff.

The levy -- part of the "Liberation Day" tariffs -- was first introduced by the US president in April. Trading countries were given three months to negotiate with the United States.

Now the stage has been set, with many nations, including Japan and South Korea, finding themselves in a new playing field.

Mr Trump's letter shows that Thailand's offerings -- such as promises to import LNG for two decades and purchase Boeing commercial planes and weapons -- were not attractive enough for Washington.

However, the window for negotiations remains open until Aug 1, when the new tariff becomes active. Thailand can only hope that its negotiating team will refine its tactics and return with positive news.

As the country hopes for better news, it is also time to prepare for the possibility of a different future. If it is 36% or a lower tariff, Thai exports and related foreign investments will never be the same.

The big question is whether our government and trade bodies are ready for such an extreme challenge. Unfortunately, the answer is "no".

Our latest cabinet reshuffle, which placed two inexperienced politicians at the head of the commerce and agriculture ministries, is evidence of this.

The Ministry of Commerce needs to handle trade negotiations with Washington, as well as finalise a new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU and establish new trade partnerships.

The ministry also faces an uphill task in inspecting supply chains and preventing the use of "Made-in-Thailand" labels for exports of cheap transhipment goods.

For such demanding tasks, the recent cabinet shake-up has appointed Jatuporn Buruspat, a former permanent secretary of the environment minister, as commerce minister. With respect, Mr Jatuporn is a seasoned and respected official who has achieved a great deal at the Ministry of Environment. Yet, his expertise lies in wildlife, forest, and marine resource protection, not FTAs or bread-and-butter economic issues.

Another questionable appointment is the minister of agriculture and cooperatives, whose role is to help Thai farmers compete with rival countries that pay more favourable tariffs, such as rice-exporting nations like Vietnam. The ministry will also play a role in providing remedies to some farm sectors if Thailand opens its market to US farm imports.

This vital portfolio has been assigned to Atthakorn Surilathayakorn, a 41-year-old politician who is now an assistant to former agriculture minister Capt Thamanat Prompow, founder of the Klatham Party, and a new member of the coalition. His flagship policy is to continue the plan initiated by Capt Thamanat to distribute state Sor Por Kor land plots to farmers.

Amidst it all, the Thai government must improve trust among the public and business communities before it is too late. Of course, Mr Trump's tariffs have brought a crisis to many exporting nations. Yet, capable governments can turn a crisis into an opportunity, while others can turn a crisis into an even worse calamity.

We can only hope our government is one of the capable ones.