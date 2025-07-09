Casinos to entertainment capital

Listen to this article

People pose for photos by a 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign. (Photo: AFP)

Casino "integrated resorts (IRs)" -- framed as "entertainment complexes (ECs)" in Thailand -- have proved to be hugely transformative for tourism, destination image, the economy, policy creation, and society.

The process, debate, and anti/pro-sentiment around casino legalisation in Thailand to pave the way for IRs/ECs introduction is not dissimilar to countries and cities that have previously introduced ECs, and in most cases after introduction, a continued programme of ECs expansion.

There are various top-of-mind issues to review now in Thailand's ECs and commercial gaming legalisation discussion, and as ECs introduction history has shown, other considerations that inevitably will occur over time, including cost/benefit analysis (economic and social) taxation/fees, public policies, potential customer markets, types of gaming/non-gaming, tourism diversification, master planning -- the list continues.

The iconic physical presence of ECs and the impact on city skylines can be a notable first impression on a trip to Las Vegas, Macao, Singapore or the Philippines.

Yet, the pathway to casino legalisation or liberalisation and development of ECs in the many popular tourism destinations now hosting ECs, will have differed. Even in these well-established ECs destinations, discussion on policy and tourism challenges can remain a constant in that tourism and economic transformation results, including aspects of the rejuvenation of landscapes and small businesses around the ECs.

In some cases, ECs growth has created ECs clusters such as the Las Vegas Strip and Macau's Cotai Strip -- destinations themselves. At the core are the ECs with the know-how, experience, and capital to provide the introduction and impetus to create and be a catalyst to multiple non-gaming options such as events, entertainment, concerts, trade shows, sports, and retail -- through which more regional and international visitation is generated.

Casino ECs – good or bad?

Indeed, the casino legislation and ECs development framework is increasingly a path much travelled. Perspectives on the good and the bad, the anti or pro, depend on who you talk to, be it government departments (from security to the economy to tourism for example), political parties, non-profit organisations, casino operators, ECs investors, the community, international hospitality brands (who have multiple hotels, retail, leisure, event and entertainment offerings in the ECs).

Truly a lot of opinions to consider and seek greater consensus on. We have found that monitoring, measuring and responding to this sentiment is an important consideration when integrating ECs into the landscape.

For example, our resident impact studies have shown that perceived benefits and support can differ throughout the community, with one outcome being a resident communication campaign.

Built not only for international visitors, the ECs will also provide employment or small business opportunities for the community, as well as a place for the community and domestic tourists to enjoy the dining, shopping, concerts, and entertainment.

There are numerous referral cases for Thailand to draw lessons learnt from fine-tuning to create distinctive Thailand ECs, with a regulatory framework designed to maximise the benefits while minimising costs.

Thailand offers a globally renowned image of hospitality, uniquely coined "Amazing Thailand", which is campaigned in the long-standing tagline of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and its competitiveness may exceed expectations with new synergies of entertainment along with other sectors of the macroeconomy.