How to rebuild a community following the fire

This July 3 photo shows Jose Luis Martinez walking outside the RV he currently lives in on his cleared property, where his uninsured home in Altadena, California, burned six months ago. (Photo: AFP)

When a wildfire burns through a community, the initial concern is identifying what is lost: businesses, homes, landscape. Reports tally the damage in raw numbers -- hectares burned, buildings destroyed, dollars lost. Similarly, wildfire recovery success is overwhelmingly measured by how closely the post-disaster housing count compares to pre-disaster numbers. But rebuilding, for people displaced by fires, is not measured in claims settled or roofs repaired.

In the weeks, months, and years after wildfires subside, an important question emerges: What does it mean to rebuild a community? Something more than a group of structures or a location on the map, a community is the network of relationships, institutions, and even routines that structure everyday lives. It includes circles of care, informal economies, and cultural referents that make a place home -- the public libraries that serve as drop-by cooling centres, the churches that host neighbourhood meetings, the local grocery stores that offer informal gathering spaces.

Disaster recovery policies often assume that if people can rebuild structures, they will return to their hometowns. But as my colleagues and I have investigated what it means to rebuild community in the aftermath of some of California's most destructive wildfires, we have found that many residents who want to return -- whose homes may even remain standing -- often find they have nowhere to return to. Wildfires do not merely displace individuals temporarily; they alter the social material of a place. The 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise and the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa bear this out. The loss of Paradise's schools and small businesses, and the destruction of its main hospital -- which did not rebuild -- forced many people to relocate, including families with children or whose workplaces were destroyed, and older and mobility-bound individuals. Pre-fire residents found it too expensive to rebuild, and developers and investors swooped in.

Butte County Assessor's data shows that five years post-Camp Fire, non-resident homeownership rose from 34% pre-fire to nearly 56%, and the average distance between a home in Paradise and the tax address of its owner increased from 68 kilometres (42.5 miles) in 2017 to 222km by 2022, an increase of 327%. This means that over half of the town's housing stock is currently not occupied as a primary residence. These homes are either vacation homes or rental units. The resulting altered housing market was reconfigured to accommodate new, and often more affluent, homeowners. Five years after the fire, house prices drastically increased -- in Paradise between 45% and 83% and in nearby Chico between 45% and 57%.

The 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa also destroyed a huge swath of housing, though the town's economic and labour diversity, as well as its proximity to the Bay Area, helped it rebuild at a relatively quicker rate than Paradise. But homeownership data from the Sonoma County's Assessor's Office again shows that it may not be the same homeowners rebuilding or returning. In Santa Rosa, the rate of non-resident ownership rose from 16% pre-fire to 34% five years post-fire.

Both fire-ravaged communities appear not much changed on the surface -- new houses, newly surfaced streets -- but they no longer contain the same people, networks, and places. In Santa Rosa and Paradise, renters -- who accounted for about 45% and 30% of the total housing units pre-fire, respectively -- have been some of the slowest to come back, as affordable rental housing has given way to pricier market-rate developments. In Paradise, only two schools reopened in their original locations shortly after the fire. In Santa Rosa, the privately run nonprofit school that served public-school children on the autism spectrum was destroyed, with its students dispersing across different sites for several years. The fires fundamentally reshaped the demographics of the towns, resulting in a less diverse community -- and one with fewer local support networks.

It doesn't have to be this way. If we are to build fire-resilient communities, then we must look beyond recovery at an individual level and towards resilience at a systems level.

Paradise and Santa Rosa experienced gentrification and displacement because current rebuilding policies put the burden of recovery on individuals: Homeowners have to fight their way through insurance claims and permits, renters depend on landlords to make repairs, and small business owners struggle to reopen, navigating bureaucracy while working to regain their clientele and income. But there are policies that states, counties, and cities can put in place to keep a community intact. Addressing housing dynamics -- affordability, zoning, and community cohesion -- rather than housing unit counts alone, is essential.

The most critical policy failure is an absence of support for displaced renters and lower-income homeowners, who rely on rental protection, subsidies, and affordable housing initiatives to return home. Support can come from a variety of policies and community-centred land governance strategies. Community land trusts and cooperative housing models allow displaced residents to band together and collectively purchase land or achieve long-term affordable housing goals. No-Speculation Zones safeguard at-risk properties -- like underinsured plots or houses with unregistered titles -- by placing them in trusts or stewardship. Counties can serve as short-term buyers, holding the land for a time until neighbourhoods are ready to rebuild, and then transferring it back to residents or community organisations under long-term low- or no-cost leases that require developing permanent affordable housing. By taking land out of speculative markets and putting it into community hands, these models secure long-term stability and reverse the pattern of post-disaster redevelopment that serves higher-income newcomers instead of original residents.

Permitting and zoning are critical. Excessively restrictive building codes hinder communities that might want to reshape their housing inventory to provide a wider range of affordable options. Recovery zoning overlays allow flexible reconstruction by temporarily relaxing or streamlining permitting for co-housing and clustered temporary residences. And in the immediate aftermath of a fire, interim zoning for flexible, temporary housing -- whether through modular units, accessory dwelling units, or loosened permitting for mobile homes -- shelters survivors while they go through the often-lengthy reconstruction process, giving them a shot at remaining part of the community.

A sustainable and equitable recovery also depends on investment in infrastructure that benefits communities well beyond the duration of the initial disaster event. Planners need to account for the important role of schools, community buildings, and cultural centres to long-term resilience. These places are not add-ons -- they're pillars of recovery. And leaders must enshrine formal support, including compensation, for the carers -- social workers, case managers, community liaisons and coordinators -- who link residents to services, track their needs, and collect vital data that shape policy in the future.

Rebuilding after a fire is as much about how residents stay connected as it is about where they reside. It's time to envision community as something more than a collection of buildings. "You can rebuild housing, you can rebuild infrastructure," one Paradise resident who lived through the Camp Fire explained in an interview.

"But how do you rebuild a kind of sense of community? That's a whole different animal. And it's something that really isn't thought of that much.‬" Zócalo Public Square