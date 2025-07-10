Time to return artefacts

The Culture Ministry does not need to review a pledge to return 20 ancient artefacts under its custody to Cambodia. Instead, the repatriation, as a long-overdue promise, should be completed without further delay.

The 20 artefacts are among 43 items confiscated from a cargo ship arriving from Singapore by Thai customs authorities during the Chuan Leekpai administration in 2000.

Since Cambodia was able to present evidence of ownership, 23 items had been returned in two batches.

The first batch was sent back during the tenure of then-Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva in 2009, even as relations between the two countries were strained due to the Preah Vihear issue at the time.

The second batch was sent back in 2016 during Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha's tenure.

The handover of the artefacts was approved by the Fine Arts Department, which studied the confiscated items and ensured that their styles were not of Thai origin.

Although a recipient country is obliged to pay the transport costs for returned artefacts, Thailand did its neighbour a favour by covering the costs as a friendly gesture.

The return of the last batch of 20 artefacts had been planned for Paetongtarn Shinawatra when she paid an official visit to Cambodia as prime minister last April, but it was eventually called off due to technical problems.

Unfortunately, Thai-Cambodian diplomatic relations have taken an unfavourable turn after a border clash late in May, followed by the closure of checkpoints along the border as a result of provocations from both sides.

Ms Paetongtarn, speaking in her capacity as culture minister, said last week the repatriation would be delayed due to budget constraints.

She also mentioned the unfavourable diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia as a reason for the backtracking.

Ms Paetongtarn, who is now suspended from duty as premier while the charter court considers a petition against her regarding a phone conversation with Cambodia strongman Hun Sen, must be aware that such remarks would give the impression she is politicising the matter, or worse, seeking revenge against the Cambodian top leader over their fallout.

In short, Ms Paetongtarn's citing of sour relations as a reason for the prospective delay merely casts Thailand in a bad light.

Now that Cambodia has expressed its willingness to finance the transport costs itself, Thailand should not delay the handover, but instead honour the agreement it had with its neighbour, restarting the process. Some ultranationalist elements may be disappointed, but the government can provide an explanation as to why it is taking the step. Indeed, Thai-Cambodian ties may not be amicable, but the Thai government, particularly the Culture Ministry, is obliged to abide by the principle of returning the artefacts to their rightful place, while Cambodia shoulders the responsibility for the cost.

Ms Paetongtarn should learn from past mistakes -- that any decisions based on personal interests, such as the previously close ties between the two first families, or personal anguish, may backfire, particularly when the families go separate ways. It would be best for both countries if their respective leaders maintain professionalism, respect each other, and act in a principled manner.