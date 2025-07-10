The two ways to satisfy Trump on trade

I am terribly sorry for miscalculating the US's reciprocal tariff for Thailand at 35% in my previous article, when the actual rate imposed by Mr Trump on Monday was 36%.

This is the exact quote from my previous article: "Thailand, viewed as a Chinese exporting conduit, is likely to get a 35% reciprocal tariff to prevent further backdooring opportunities. The US negotiation team would tarnish its reputation by giving Thailand less than a 35% tax rate."

Oops. I am not wrong after all, as I specifically said "less than 35% tax rate."

The failure to recognise what the US really wants from the reciprocal tariff is the biggest mistake of the Thai negotiating team.

What the US really wants is to substantially reduce its trade deficit, which totalled US$918 billion in 2024. Of that amount, US$300 billion (9.8 trillion baht) was the deficit with China alone.

The problem is that the US does not only have a direct trade deficit with China. Craftily, China has shifted a substantial portion of its trade surplus with the US through "transshipments" via other countries.

According to my own estimate, transshipments via Vietnam and Thailand could account for at least US$30 billion and US$20 billion, respectively.

These transshipment countries will not be granted a lower reciprocal tariff than China's, which is tentatively set at 35%. If they were, the entire reciprocal tariff scheme would be ineffective, as China could simply reroute its products through other countries using transshipment.

Vietnam cleverly avoided such a high reciprocal tariff rate by splitting export products to the US into domestically produced goods and transshipments. The domestically produced products get a 20% levy, while the transshipped goods get a 40% levy.

Thailand has not offered such an option, as it wants to remain "impartial." Unfortunately, Mr Trump views "remaining impartial" as equivalent to "being non-cooperative." He has charged Thailand a 36% tariff, as if the country had never negotiated with the US.

I have heard a rumour that the US team has no intention of negotiating with Thailand, as the country has not fully addressed the transshipment issue. Negotiations are deemed unfruitful. The only reason the US team agreed to meet the Thai team is because the Thais hired a powerful lobbying firm to arrange the meeting.

President Trump has not shut all the doors.

Thailand can still submit a better proposal before the 36% rate takes effect on Aug 1. Even after that date, if Thailand comes up with a bright idea, Mr Trump will be willing to listen and reconsider the rate.

What might that bright idea be? The answer is the Vietnam model. Vietnam offered two straightforward deals to the US. The first was "total access" -- a 0% tariff on all US products.

It must be said that this particular offer was nothing new, as it had already been offered since April. More notably, the second deal involved separating transshipment products from domestically produced ones. The details of the separation method are not known.

In Thailand's case, a "Made in Thailand" certification must include at least 40% local content and must be registered with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), a professional association of investors and manufacturers.

A different local content requirement may have been used in the Vietnam–US deal to earn "Made in Vietnam" status.

Products certified as made in Vietnam would face a 20% import tax to the US, while other products would face a 40% rate.

The catch is that 40% is higher than the 35% import tax imposed on Chinese products. Therefore, there's no incentive for China to use Vietnam as a transshipment route. Problem solved.

Vietnam offered the 0% import tax to the US on April 7, immediately after Mr Trump announced a 46% levy on Vietnam.

The US gave a lukewarm response. This led me to believe that eliminating Vietnam's import tax was not the top priority.

The likely priority was the transshipment issue, which had caused the US–Vietnam trade deficit to balloon from US$70 billion to US$123 billion within five years.

I want to point out that Vietnam is not a loser in this game. In fact, it could come out a winner. First, its products would be the cheapest among peers, as most countries have been given a reciprocal tariff of more than 20% by the US.

Second, the Vietnamese dong depreciating against the dollar will further boost competitiveness. Over the past year, the dong has depreciated by 2.02% against the dollar, while the Thai baht has appreciated by 10.84%.

Why can't we negotiate like Vietnam? Do we have an incompetent negotiating team or government? The answer is no. The Thai team did its best under unfavourable constraints.

First, Thailand heavily depends on exports to China, which amount to 6.7% of GDP.

Second, Thailand depends on tourism income from China, which probably adds another 1% to GDP. Upsetting China could cost Thailand 2% of GDP or more. Ignoring China doesn't seem like an option.

Have readers heard the song Torn Between Two Lovers by Mary MacGregor? It's a beautiful song. Thailand is caught between two giant powers, and we cannot avoid choosing sides. Yet being "impartial" is not a smart option.

If I could choose only one lover, it would be the US. The reasons are as follows:

Despite 6.7% of GDP in exports to China, we import 15.4% of GDP from China at the same time. That import figure is unrealistically high because it includes transshipped products.

Understand now why the transshipment issue is the main problem for the US?

The US can export more to Thailand, but the gain would be easily offset by transshipments.

Consider this: Thailand has a staggering trade deficit of 8.7% of GDP with China and a trade surplus of 6.6% of GDP with the US. It's probably a no-brainer which "lover" to choose -- the (very) rich one.

More important than trade figures is maintaining Thailand's industrial base and competitiveness. Thailand can barely compete with Vietnam, where wages and electricity costs are half of Thailand's.

If Vietnam's tax rate for US exports is nearly half -- 20% compared to Thailand's 36% -- it would be unwise to use Thailand as a production base.

Moreover, products could be manufactured in Vietnam and exported back to Thailand with zero tax under the Asean Free Trade Agreement.

This way, manufacturers can have the best of three worlds: low production costs, access to the Thai market, and expanded access to the US market.

One can expect a mass production exodus from Thailand to Vietnam. It's unrealistic to expect everyone to be kind and understanding -- especially someone like Mr Trump.

The US is on a mission to halve its trade deficits, even at substantial cost to others. Do not forget that the calculated reciprocal tariff rate for Thailand is actually 72%. Mr Trump only charged half of that -- 36%.

That is why he said: "Please understand that the 36% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the trade deficit disparity we have with your country."

These were his exact words in the letter sent to the Thai prime minister on Monday. The Thai negotiation team is advised to take these words to heart and formulate an alternative trade plan for the US.