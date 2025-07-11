Safer tourism needed now

Listen to this article

The ongoing altercation between suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her former interior minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, about the reduced volume of Chinese tourists recently is getting uglier -- with no foreseeable end in sight.

Mr Anutin started the war of words a few days ago by blaming the Pheu Thai Party-led government's policy of promoting legalised casinos for scaring away Chinese tourists, one of the nation's top foreign markets.

Ms Paetongtarn hits back by blaming the ministry under Mr Anutin's tenure for failing to improve tourists' safety.

She accused Mr Anutin of having deliberately dragged his feet before cutting electricity and internet signals to Myawaddy, a town in Myanmar where many scam group operators and casinos are located.

Many foreigners, including Chinese nationals, have been duped into working there under false pretences, and then effectively kidnapped to work for these call scam groups and other networks.

Mr Auntin refused to take such criticism quietly, saying the decision to cut electricity and internet signals between two states rests with the National Security Council, which is chaired by the prime minister.

It is a shame that our taxpayers and tourism operators have to listen to our leader and a lawmaker blame each other like this in public. It begs the question of whether ministries fully understand the scope of their work and have a sense of team spirit.

It is the Royal Thai Police (RTP) who are responsible for the safety of tourists and the public, while immigration police, who fall under the RTP, must screen them.

But the primary responsibility for promoting and developing tourism in Thailand rests with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior focuses on local administration, internal security, and public works, with some involvement in tourism through its role in local communities and infrastructure.

As such, it is shocking to hear Ms Paetongtarn claim the Ministry of Interior is responsible for safeguarding tourists here.

The police play a key role in providing safety for tourists. But recently, there have been reports of Thai police extorting bribes from them for minor felonies such as smoking vapes, as well as offering VIP services to Chinese tourists in exchange for money.

Worse still are the reports of Chinese nationals being kidnapped here by gangsters, including their own compatriots.

A recent case in Ubol Ratchathani province saw seven Chinese men kidnapped by eight people, including four police officers and one ranger, who were later arrested for allegedly trying to extort them out of 2 million baht.

This problem has existed for years, and the previous administration led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha also failed to tackle it.

Meanwhile, immigration police graft and fake national ID cards or illegal permits issued by the Ministry of the Interior allow many foreigners to live and operate underground businesses here.

The onus now falls on Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as the acting premier. What is concerning is that he seems more preoccupied at present with removing high-ranking officials with ties to the opposition Bhumjaithai Party.

The government needs to work harder to safeguard tourists. Pheu Thai must also stop playing politics for a while and refocus on serving the country's interests.