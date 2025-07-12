MRC to the rescue

A planned trip by the Mekong River Commission (MRC), a regional body tasked with overseeing the use of the Mekong River, to evaluate the transboundary water pollution in northern Thailand has given local villagers cause for optimism regarding this crisis.

The MRC will visit Chaing Rai province on July 21 to inspect water pollution there in transboundary rivers that run from Myanmar.

Villagers in Chiang Rai and nearby Chiang Mai province have been waiting in vain for three months for the government to start taking real action to tackle the problem.

In March, heavy metals such as arsenic were detected in the Kok and Sai rivers, which flow through northern Thailand before merging with the Mekong.

This is seen as stemming from sub-standard mining operations in Myanmar's Shan State. With their hands partially tied on this issue, Thai authorities have merely banned villagers from consuming the water.

The government of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been kicking the can down the road, however.

Its promise to develop infrastructure such as check-dams or find another environmental remedy to prevent the toxic metals from flowing into Thai rivers has not panned out.

And as the rainy season arrives, local villagers fear more toxic-laden sediment from the mines in Shan State will flow down the river.

Equally disappointing is our Royal Thai Army, which has a hotline with the United Wa State Army (UWSA), a powerful militia that controls part of eastern Shan State, where almost 20 gold mines are operating.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also in contact with the Myanmar government in Nay Pyi Taw, the country's capital.

In recent months, villagers in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai launched a campaign pressing for more public dialogue to pressure the respective governments into taking proactive measures.

But the impact of the river pollution is starting to run even deeper.

Fishermen and other locals who have relished cheap protein from fish caught in the river are having to source their food elsewhere.

Recently, two children in Chiang Rai were found with toxic levels of lead in their blood. But the Ministry of Public Health only managed to collect 15 samples from local villagers.

This means the latest move by the MRC is shaping up as a real game-changer.

It recently detected high levels of arsenic in multiple locations along the Mekong. Early this month, the MRC Secretariat warned of a "moderately serious" situation developing. So the MRC's field visit to Chiang Rai is expected to lead to more pollution monitoring among governments.

The water pollution from rare earth mines in Shan State is becoming a litmus test on whether countries along the Mekong can effectively tackle transboundary pollution.

The sub-region has also been affected by PM2.5 pollution caused by open burning in farm sectors in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

Hopefully, all four can work together to get a grip on this. The air and river pollution serves as an opportunity for governments, as well as the MRC and Asean, to collaborate and unite. Failing to do so will further alienate the people in the region.