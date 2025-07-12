Dear DOGE, it's high time to tear down those dams!

No big government infrastructure project made an imprint on the landscape and economy of the West more than the US Bureau of Reclamation's 20th century dam-building spree, which peppered 490 dams across the country, created an agricultural civilisation dependent on federal hydrology civil engineering, and brought about a welter of environmental difficulties after drying up dozens of once-healthy rivers.

Today, the agency claims a US$1.4 billion (45.5 billion baht) budget to maintain its fleet of ageing dams. It was perhaps inevitable that the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, would seek to cut it down. Approximately 400 workers at the bureau -- including dam tenders, emergency management specialists, and hydrologists -- received "reduction in force" letters in March, raising fears that poorly monitored dams could fail, creating catastrophic downstream flooding. This, just five weeks after President Donald Trump stoked fears of mismanagement by ordering billions of gallons of water released from two Central Valley dams, against the objections of officials, water experts, and farmers.

Turmoil in the federal dam management system represents potential disaster, but also a prime opportunity: It offers environmentalists an opening to make a vigorous case for dam removal -- a move that could save costs and please business interests while achieving a longstanding goal of getting rid of the most harmful and obsolete blockages on Western rivers. The key, one vivid example suggests, is making a scientific initiative attractive in the political realm.

At a place called Fossil Creek in the high country of north-central Arizona, a gorgeous waterfall now tumbles near headwaters where an Arizona Public Service (APS) hydroelectric dam stood until 2005. Ask people swimming below the falls where the dam was located, and you'll get some puzzled looks. "There was never any dam here," said one, unaware he was standing right next to its remnants, masonry concealed under travertine deposits that give it every appearance of a natural falls.

Arizona built the dam in 1916 to run the ore-crushers at nearby copper and gold mines at Jerome and Crown King. Eventually, the dam also powered streetlights in Phoenix. But by the end of the century, the river had been killed, and the antique plant was providing only 0.002% of APS's total revenue. So APS took 14 feet off the top of the dam and let Fossil Creek flow, and a once-dead waterway sprang back to magnificent life. By 2009, Congress was impressed enough by the transformation to designate this once-tired industrialised trickle a Wild and Scenic River. Twenty years after the removal, rare species like the Chiricahua leopard frog, southwestern willow flycatcher, and yellow-billed cuckoo thrive in pools near the banks. Young cottonwood trees are growing. Algae are reblooming. "Biologically, it's a huge success story," said Jane Marks, professor of aquatic ecology at Northern Arizona University.

There are close to a half-million dams standing in the United States today, and 90,000 of them are more than 25 feet high. The biggest ones are in the West, but obsolete remnants of 19th- and 20th-century industrialisation also litter New England and other eastern regions. These dams have served many purposes -- turning mill wheels, impounding water for crops, preventing floods, generating electricity, giving livestock a drink -- but scientific consensus now holds that they do more collective damage than good. The stagnant pools, mounds of underwater silt, mosquito-breeding artificial ponds, and detritus of long-shuttered factories do little to enhance the ecosystem or the landscape.

But removing even useless dams is a complicated and often maddening process, says Dartmouth College geographer Francis Magilligan. In some cases, it is unclear who owns a dam or has jurisdiction over it. Local groups may consider a dam a historic site. And even though it is almost always cheaper in the end to remove a defective dam rather than repair it, the amount of process and paperwork involved can be enough to stymie those efforts. Only about 2,200 American dams have been successfully removed, Magilligan notes.

Decommissioning Fossil Creek was possible because it presented a unique political case. Many people at APS felt proud of the dam and the plant, and resisted shutting it down. Even though it was practically an antique, the flume leading down from the dam to the Childs and Irving power plants was still helping generate four megawatts of electricity (enough to power about 1,000 homes) and making about $500,000 per year for the Fortune 500 company.

But APS was not only Arizona's largest utility; it was also an immensely powerful lobbying force in the state legislature with a long-term interest in good public relations. There was also a personal quirk. Bill Post, the CEO of APS's parent company, happened to have been childhood friends with the outspoken environmentalist Robin Silvers, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity. Mr Silvers appealed to Mr Post's outdoorsman side in making the case for Fossil Creek. Over the objections of colleagues, Mr Post approved the dam removal as a goodwill gesture and a concession to Mr Silver's lobbying just before the facility was up for relicensing through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

"It bought them a lot of 'green points' and positive community attention," recalled Prof Marks. In fact, the greatest environmental threat at Fossil Creek now comes not from stagnant water or unhealthy biomes but from a crush of human sunseekers in the summer who create traffic and litter.

Scientists are still looking at the long-term implications of shutting down the dam, assessing the movement of the 90-year silt buildup behind the dam walls, and the potential reentry of non-native fish like bass and sunfish. And Fossil Creek is not the only recent high-profile test case for Western dam removal. A coalition of Native tribes in California convinced Berkshire Hathaway Energy to transfer ownership of four dams on the Klamath River to a nonprofit organisation to oversee their dismantling, in the name of rehabilitating a salmon fishery.

Not that science is a major concern of the federal government right now. Trump administration officials have even made moves aimed at expanding the holding capacity of the Shasta Dam to hold back more of the McCloud River in northern California. But if DOGE is truly interested in saving money instead of making layoffs, it will take a serious look at a dam removal programme and sell it to the public as a cost-cutting measure, ironically making the "drill, baby, drill" Trump administration a champion of riparian health.

Fossil Creek may point the way, not just because of the solid science but because of the down-and-dirty politics. The dramatic waterfall over the dam's old stump stands as both a monument to physical rebirth and a challenge to blocked-up rivers everywhere. Could it be a representative showpiece for what dam removal can do, perhaps even portending truly large-scale eradications like the Glen Canyon Dam on the Colorado River? Or are the circumstances at Fossil Creek just too singular for it to serve as a general parable?

"The myth was that science made a difference," Mr Silvers told me. "It all came down to hardball politics, because these guys were all about the bottom line." Zócalo Public Square