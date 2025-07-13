Rethink condom access in schools

An initiative to give away free condoms in schools has always been a flashpoint for controversy, igniting fervent debate across society.

On one side are progressive health workers and educators, who endorse the idea as a necessary means to curb unwanted teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI) -- both of which remain high among the young.

On the other stand traditionalists -- parents, public officials, and even some teachers -- who voice strong disapproval, remain staunch in view such a measure would only serve to encourage students to have sex at an early age.

It is time to move beyond futile, never-ending debates and embrace a pragmatic approach based on public health realities.

That is why the recent proposal from newly appointed Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho to distribute condoms and provide sexuality education in schools is a positive and welcome move.

During a House session last week, Mr Chaichana acknowledged the rising rate of HIV infections among young people. This trend is deeply concerning since it stands in contrast to the overall drop in HIV figures nationwide.

The Department of Disease Control says nearly half of the 9,000-plus new HIV infections in Thailand each year are people aged between 15 and 24 years old.

More importantly, the alarming spike in infections in this age group has been a trend for several years, replacing groups like sex workers and men who have sex with other men (MSM), who used to bear the highest rates.

The department said the young's refusal to use condoms is one of the main reasons behind rising infections.

Furthermore, while the rate of pregnancy among those aged 10 to 14 years has been cut by half to 0.9 person per 1,000 population, it is still far from the government's target of 0.7 person per 1,000 population.

State agencies agree that more work needs to be done to educate boys and girls about their sexual and reproductive health as well as their rights.

International organisations like the Unicef or UNFPA, and Thailand's own public health ministry, cite access to contraception as a crucial measure to combat both adolescent pregnancy and STIs.

Yet certain groups, particularly those leaning towards conservative values, resist the idea of having condoms readily available in school environments.

The opposition appears ironical, however. For more than a decade, ministers of public health, education and social development and human security have conducted campaigns to distribute millions of condoms for free to teenagers to curb unwanted pregnancy and other diseases.

A similar free condom giveaway campaign is also a regular feature every Valentine's Day, when teenagers are widely expected to engage sexually. More importantly, every young Thai has been entitled to receive up to 10 free condoms a week since 2021, under universal healthcare.

Despite increasing access, an initiative specifically aimed at bringing condoms into education outlets has run into strong opposition. The most prominent case remains the Public Health Ministry's plan to install condom vending machines in schools nationwide in 2015. The policy was opposed by the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), which refused to give permission for such installations in schools under its authority. Several polls conducted at that time also revealed deeply polarising opinions towards the initiative.

The ministry's condom vending machine plan eventually expired in 2019, with not a single machine being installed.

With new information, especially regarding the alarming rise in HIV infections among youth, it is hoped Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana's latest proposal will be better received.

This time, a concerted effort should be made to ensure the initiative does not become so mired in controversy that it fails to get off the ground.

As the ministry has set an ambitious target of reducing new HIV infections to no more than 1,000 cases per year, it will have to not only increase access to condoms but raise awareness about contraception and overall sexual health.

Providing condoms in schools should not be seen as promoting premarital sex, but rather as an endorsement that safe and responsible choices are available.

The unrealistically conservative view about teenage sex, and assumptions that abstention will work best, have proven ineffective in dealing with pressing health challenges.

It is time to adopt a more progressive measure, and judge its efficacy by solid data and evidence. The health and safety of our youth should no longer be held hostage by outdated values or unfounded fear.