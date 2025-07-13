Taking a journey into the unknown

Listen to this article

According to newspaper reports Bulgaria will next year become the 21st country to adopt the euro. Admittedly it's hardly earth-shattering news and is possibly the first time Bulgaria has ever been mentioned in PostScript, let alone its currency, the "lev". But it reinforces my feeling that the European Union and the euro is partly responsible for taking the fun and romance out of travel.

Naive though it may sound, travelling was more exciting in the days when every country in Europe had its own currency and idiosyncrasies, and crossing a border was venturing into the unknown.

When I first went abroad in the 1960s, part of the enjoyment was the strangeness of it all. Getting your passport stamped in funny languages by menacing mustachioed immigration officers, eating peculiar foreign food and tackling strange languages was all part of the experience. Then there was getting plastered with mates on the local plonk, the cheaper the better.

Along came the European Union which made travel smoother but perhaps a trifle boring. More recently things have changed again for Brits as a result of Brexit and after years of breezing through immigration they have to once more get their passports stamped in Europe, just like the old days.

The biggest challenge in the 1960s was grappling with foreign currencies. There was definite excitement in having your wallet stuffed with thousands of Italian lira even though it was barely enough to buy a plate of spaghetti. But these days you can travel across Europe without a sniff of a franc (except in Switzerland), lira, peseta or escudo. And now Bulgaria's mighty "lev" is about to bite the dust.

A lifesaver

I had the pleasure of spending some "lev" many years ago. During my overland trip from London to New Delhi in 1969 we travelled across a snowbound Bulgaria in early February. After a freezing night in the capital Sofia we boarded our old coach which battled through a blizzard before reaching the outskirts of Plovdiv, the country's second-largest city.

I was feeling under the weather, cold and undernourished. At a small café on top of a hill overlooking the city with my few remaining levs I purchased a bottle of the most delicious yoghurt I have ever tasted. It felt so refreshing I bought two more bottles which kept me going all the way to the Turkish border. So I've always had a fondness for the lev.

Metric mayhem

I suffered an unnerving experience when the British currency system went metric in the early 1970s. When I left England in 1969 the traditional "pounds, shillings and pence" system was still in effect. But when I returned a couple of years later things were very different.

Upon arrival at Heathrow I changed money and clutching the new coinage immediately felt a stranger in my own country. It was all very disconcerting. There were no comforting half-crowns, sixpences (tanners) or three-penny bits. I was totally lost.

The first few days were a nightmare. When shopping I was forever giving incorrect amounts however simple the transaction and receiving a lot of dirty looks in the process. Attempted explanations that I had only recently returned to England made no impression at all. I was a certified twit.

Saving the pound

A Thai colleague recently asked me why the pound sterling is commonly called a "quid". As far as I know it's short for "quid pro quo" meaning a thing exchanged for something else, although that could well be incorrect.

The quid itself has many nicknames which vary throughout Britain. When I was a kid it used to be called a "nicker" although I'm not sure why.

We liked that word because it sounded a bit naughty. When the British government decided to phase out the traditional pound note for a coin it enraged the tabloid newspapers.

The Sun led the way with a truly patriotic front-page headline "Leave Our Nickers Alone".

Nicknames for quid were very popular in cockney rhyming slang and among the favourites were "saucepan lid" and "fiddley did." Those were the days.

Crony currency

I hope the Thai baht doesn't get lured into some kind of regional monetary union. And that goes for the other currencies in Southeast Asia. The riel, kip, dong, kyat and ringgit have all got their own character and long may that remain.

About 20 years ago there were reports that Asean was considering proposals for a single monetary unit. At that time the Post's business section carried a popular Insider column which had fun dreaming up possible names for the currency. All sorts of exotic offerings were suggested, but my favourite was the "crony", a splendid name which seemed so appropriate.

Because the baht was always being misspelled some journalists suggested "bath" would be a grand name for this Asean money, with smaller denominations called "plugholes", which probably would have been the direction in which any combined currency would head.

Bath time

Most readers will have seen advertisements with unusual offers on the lines of "house for rent, 40,000 baths" or "massage, 390 baths". There was some amusement back in 2004 when one of the newly opened budget airlines was proudly advertising flights for as little as "899 baths". Of course, there is always the computer spell-check, which is not averse to changing "baht" back to "bath", so you really can't win.

Contact PostScript via email at oldcrutch@hotmail.com