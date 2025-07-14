Corrupt monks have lost their way

File photo dated May 17 shows a disrobed former abbot at a famous temple being taken by police to hear charges involving an inappropriate relationship with a woman, and fraud. (Photo courtesy of Royal Thai Police)

Just as Thailand was about to celebrate Asalha Bucha Day and the start of Buddhist Lent, the nation was gripped by the biggest sex scandal ever to rock its clergy. How irony.

On the very day meant to commemorate the Buddha's first sermon, the founding of the Three Gems -- the Buddha, Dhamma, and Sangha -- and the beginning of the monkhood itself, the country was engulfed in lurid headlines about sex, lies and video clips among rich and powerful monks.

They have shaken the country to its core.

So far, police have found seven top monks with prestigious ecclesiastical titles slept with a woman known as "Sika Golf." Without the damning video clips from her phones, they'd likely still be sitting on their thrones, cheating the public with impunity.

And this is just the beginning.

The number is expected to rise as police sift through some 80,000 photos, clips, and chat records. As of last week, 15 temples were implicated, said police.

Yet this is merely the tip of the iceberg. The sexual abuse of novices by pedophile monks and gay sex in the clergy continue unchecked. Forget heterosexual liaisons with laywomen; they're too common to raise eyebrows.

What makes this scandal different, and shocking, is the sheer number of top monks involved. They are Than Chao Khun at the Dhep levels with influence, status, and wealth, revered by the faithful as if they were royalty.

In Thailand's deeply feudal clerical system, these monks live in privilege, surrounded by wealth and deference. People prostrate before them. Few dare question them.

Now, thanks to one woman's mobile phones, their secrets are spilling out.

The scandal exposes a system of lies and hypocrisy among top monks. The sheer number suggests this isn't an isolated case. It's business as usual behind temple walls.

It all started with the sudden, secretive disrobing of Phra Thepvachirapamok, former abbot of Wat Tri Tosathep, aka Chao Khun Arch, reportedly to dodge allegations of temple corruption and threats from Sika Golf to go public with their affairs.

Police found clips and intimate chats with him, and with other top monks. Among them: the abbot of Phra Buddhachai Temple in Saraburi, the deputy abbot of Pak Nam Pasi Charoen Temple in Bangkok, and the deputy abbot of Wat Sothorn in Chachoengsao.

All from major temples, rich and revered.

Yet amid the uproar, media and public attention has focused more on Sika Golf than the monks. She is cast as a scheming golddigger who preyed on rich monks with promises of large donations. Then after gaining intimacy, she blackmailed them.

Her life is now under the microscope: her web of relationships with famous monks, who she often saw simultaneously. Her children, allegedly fathered by some. Her luxury lifestyle, propped up by deceit.

This makes for juicy headlines, but it also reveals something darker: the deep misogyny embedded in Thai Buddhism.

Women have long been depicted in mainstream teachings as "enemies" of monks' spiritual purity. Some temple murals even show them as snakes. That's why the clergy still bans women from Bhikkhuni ordination.

And now, when the clergy's moral decay is in full view, it's the woman who takes the fall while the monks are cast as victims.

Give me a break. Isn't it the monks who broke their vows of celibacy?

They knowingly committed the cardinal sin of monks, fully aware it demands defrocking and a lifetime ban from monkhood.

They preach. They condemn others. They project moral superiority. Yet they do the exact opposite.

This is not only hypocrisy, it's cheating. So why play the victim?

Monks must ask themselves: Why did they enter monkhood? For spiritual training, or to climb the social ladder and gain wealth and power through the saffron robe?

The Buddha, born into royalty, renounced wealth and privilege to seek spiritual liberation and show us the path.

He forbade monks from even touching money, knowing how it feeds greed and lust. He emphasised spiritual training, because without it, one cannot transcend desire or see through illusions that fuel violence.

Look at our clergy today. Most monks in Thailand come from poor rural backgrounds, seeking education through ordination. But monastic education focuses on rote memorisation of Pali scriptures with little emphasis on spiritual cultivation. So why be surprised when they fall so easily to temptation?

In Buddha's time, the Sangha was egalitarian. No hierarchies, no birthrights. Preceptors were responsible for guiding novices until they were spiritually grounded.

Now? The clergy has become a top-down dictatorship, steeped in feudal hierarchies and cut off from the real world. Preceptors fail their duties. Clerical authorities ignore the enforcement of the Vinaya, the monks' code of conduct. There's no structured recruitment, no systematic spiritual training: only blind obedience.

There's no challenge because the elders hold absolute control over clerical promotions and punishment. Monks who speak out are ostracised.

Many young monks leave after gaining education; that's fine. But the rot sets in when those who stay abuse their status, hoarding wealth, feeding egos, exploiting power.

The closed system, with no external oversight, fuels corruption. The Sangha Act makes things worse by giving abbots total control over temple assets. Meanwhile, monks dismiss the Buddha and openly take donations as personal income. Is there any shame?

The abbot of Wat Muang recently reported the theft of 10 million baht in cash and 250 baht-weight of gold from his room. Reporters asked why he was so rich. He laughed at them with disdain.

"I get 10,000 baht per invitation. Five ceremonies are 50,000 baht. Can you give me that? I only socialise with the rich. I don't mix with krajok ngok ngoi people," he said, mocking the poor.

Who's to blame? Clerical authorities, for letting this greed fester? Or the public, for pampering monks and equating merit-making with blindly them giving money? Blind faith isn't devotion. It's complicity.

So, who will clean up the Sangha? The Council of Elders? They have remained utterly silent throughout these explosive sex scandals.

The National Office of Buddhism (NOB)? Last week, NOB chief Inthaporn Jand-iam praised those disgraced senior monks for "taking responsibility" by disrobing.

He urged them to sue Sika Golf because, in his words, they were the damaged party. If not, he warned, this would happen to other monks again.

Do we have any hope in this agency?

To show it's doing something, the NOB also announced plans to amend the Sangha Act to fine and jail both the offending monks and the women involved. If it ever happens, it will only repeat the tired excuse that the sex scandal was about a few rotten apples. It's not.

This is structural rot rooted in a clergy strong on authoritarian control but weak on monastic discipline. It's the bitter fruit of a system that has drifted far from the Buddha's Path.

Some defenders argue that making a fuss over a few bad monks will hurt Buddhism and erode public faith. Wrong. These rogue monks are parasites, not protectors of the religion. They must be rooted out.

And let's be honest. This is not about a few bad monks. Sexual abuse in the clergy is widespread. Young novices are exploited, and so are young girls. Gay sex among monks is also common.

It's rampant because the system allows it through systematic neglect, secrecy and silence, both from the clergy and lay society.

If Thailand truly wants to reclaim its monks and temples, we must confront the root causes of their moral decay. Strip away the feudal trappings, reform monastic education, prioritise spiritual training.

Amend the Sangha Act, demand transparency, and accountability: from abbots down, and from donations up. Otherwise, more scandals will keep coming -- until the tip of the iceberg gives way, and the entire structure collapses.