Facing down BRICS threat

After slapping a 36% tariff on Thai exports to the United States, President Donald Trump recently warned BRICS nation members may face an additional 10% tariff, citing what he call their "anti-American policies".

His remarks come days after the recent 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro focused on the areas of climate responsibility, trade governance, and financial reform. More particularly, it also released a statement condemning the recent bombing of member nation Iran and warning that tariff increases threatened global trade -- veiled criticism of the US and Mr Trump's tariff policies.

Hours later, Mr Trump warned he would punish countries seeking to join the group. Several days after the BRICS meeting, Mr Trump also criticised member nation Brazil, threatening to impose a 50% tariff on the South American trading giant for its treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally.

Thailand, which became a BRICS observer member on Jan 1, 2025, could well be caught in the crosshairs. If the United States were to apply the additional 10% tariff to Thailand on the assumption of its "anti-American" alignment, the cumulative 46% levy would place Thai exporters at a serious disadvantage.

Vietnam, notably, has negotiated a preferential arrangement with Washington at a 20% tariff ceiling and tariff-free access for some goods. Thailand has yet to gain any concessions, and is still fretting about its negotating position.

The BRICS bloc which has attracted so much Trump ire is led by founding members China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa, and recently expanded to 10 nations with Indonesia as the first member from the Southeast Asian region. Later, many countries in the region including Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia became observing partners.

For countries in the southern hemisphere who back the grouping, BRICS provides a platform for reforming global financial structures, promoting local currencies in trade (rather than the US dollar), establishing a multipolar world order, and advocating a "fair" climate change plan.

Despite the threat, Thailand in principle must not recoil from pursuing any attempt to join any regional or international platforms. Thailand has strived to join groups such as the OECD and BRICS to align more with its advocacy of an international platform. As the rift between superpowers deepens, Thailand is striving for a balanced foreign policy that does not rely too heavily on any single pole of power.

By joining BRICS, Thailand expects to encourage South-South cooperation, and enhance its standing in critical areas such as food security, energy resilience, and pro-fossil fuel reduction policy. Thailand's participation in BRICS also allows the country to diversify its economic partnerships and support broader movement towards the use of local currencies in international trade, its advocates say.

Thailand's economic policies and strategic alignment has never been anti-American. Even so, it would not be a surprise if Thailand faces consequences from Mr Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff rate.

The government must refine its negotiation skills and seek diplomatic channels to mitigate the impacts. Any tariff deal must not come at the expense of strategic long-term goals. In a fractured and more polarised world, Thailand's alignment with BRICS is not defiance, but diplomacy with purpose. The nation must stay the course in pursuit of a more balanced and secure future.