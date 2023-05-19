Be a good sport

Re: "Pride of the nation", (Editorial, May 18).

As a lover of sports, your editor's positive comments on Thailand's level of achievements in sports, as reflected at the 32nd SEA Games, were heartening. The virtues of sports were well described.

However, that goodness is often lacking in our country. Many do not accept defeat in games or sports graciously. The current earthquake shock of the political defeat of the incumbents brought out many examples of not knowing how to behave when one is a loser. Sports players or watchers are already ingrained with the concept that one can lose in life and next time may be better.

Songdej Praditsmanont

Not newsworthy

Re: "More Omicron variants popping up", (BP, May 18).

How many millions of variants are there of the common cold? The reason we can't cure the common cold is because it keeps mutating. The same is true of the flu. But it isn't newspaper headlines every time a new cold or flu variant "pops up".

When are you clowns in the media going to understand that most of us are bored silly with all this Covid nonsense, and I couldn't care less if "More Omicron variants popping up".

For that reason, I warned over a year ago in a PostBag letter that when dealing with these types of diseases, vaccines are totally useless, and we need to grow up and learn to live with these viruses.

Eric Bahrt

Sensible proposals

Re: "Kingly advice", (PostBag, May 18).

Burin Kantabutra is right regarding the need to reform Thailand's harmfully used lèse majesté law, Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

Apart from such reform being in line with the express wishes of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, as Mr Kantabutra elucidates with his usual erudition and rigour, anyone who truly values Thailand's monarchy and desires it to have a future as a respected and loved Thai institution will listen to the Move Forward's sensible proposals.

The Move Forward Party's proposed amendments are the surest protection any party or group has made to protect the nation's monarchy as Thailand grows into a flourishing democracy with an admirable constitutional monarchy that has not forgotten its historical roots.

Felix Qui

On the rise of MFP

Re: "Senators slow to warm to Pita's PM bid", (BP, May 17).

"MFP did not grow up too rapidly; it's simply because some people took too long to die". That was a comment uttered by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a prominent Move Forward Party member and former contender for Bangkok governor, in response to a senator's comment that the MFP has risen too fast. This quote has gone viral.

I post this information because some foreign correspondents in this column are not qualified to offer comments since they are not well-versed in Thai to truly grasp the ongoing situation. At least they should be able to listen and read Thai very well to understand what's going on here politically.

If the MFP should fail to form and lead a coalition despite being the Number 1 winner, it would most probably be a result of its members' questionable deportment.

Vint Chavala

