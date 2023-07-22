Which rules count?
Re: "Pita leaves chamber after court suspension ruling", (BP, July 20 ).
One of the baffling things about amazing Thailand is that Thais seem to be sticklers for the prosecution of de minimus violations of election, defamation, and other laws but are almost universally unwilling to either obey or enforce traffic laws. The result is that democracy dies in court and parliament while humans, thousands of them, die on the road.
Michael Newman
Missed opportunity
Re: "Pita's renomination get axed", (BP, July 20).
Khun Pita could have been the 30th prime minister of Thailand on July 13, but unfortunately, he and his party are too stubborn and obstinate to change their stance on Section 112.
Do they think that Section 112 is so important that they can forego the opportunity to govern the country and let others that did not vote for them see how they can perform well?
What a shame!
Millie Tan
S112 is an excuse
Re: "Pheu Thai to drop Section 112 amendment", (BP, July 21).
I am not a legal expert, but according to the various debates on the issue of the amendment of Section 112 before the election, my understanding is as follows:
(1) The main points of the amendment (not abolishment) have to do with the means of enforcement and the appropriation of the interpretation of the law, should be just and fair. The proposal for the amendment was not exactly overturned in the past, per se, since it had never been put to debate and discussion in the parliament by the last parliament speaker. Why can't the law just be treated as any other criminal law that can be debated, discussed, and amended according to due process? The draft of the legislation has to pass through three readings and might never be endorsed if most lawmakers, including senators, do not agree.
(2) Under the merit of judicial due process, all accused should be declared innocent until proven otherwise; therefore, the accused is entitled to bail. It is no different if the bail is done by the MFP members or other bystanders. Should we assume that if the MFP members bail out the accused, the action is the instigation of defamation against the Institution?
(3) It is a bit of an overboard exaggeration that the signing of an agreement with an ICC investigation on human rights abuse and crimes against humanity belies an intention to bring the Institution under such a legal framework; because, from 250 years of Thai history, the Institution has done indescribable good for the nation and it is very much inconceivable that such unlawful action will ever happen. Besides, under our constitutional monarchy system, the "King can do no wrong" principle is still our foundation.
I think using the amendment of Section 112 is just an excuse for not allowing the MFP to become the head of government to overshadow other more essential MFP campaigns, such as the reform of the military and the de-monopolising of big business.
The Insider
Try compromise
Re: "Experts query Pita snub", (BP, July 21).
I am both a Thai and US citizen. I have lived in the US for over 50 years. I came here in January 2020 and have lived here ever since. I have watched the political system of Thailand.
One thing that strikes me is there are many different political camps with various stances, ideologies, and attitudes.
But there is no meaningful discussion among different groups, and I was bemused by the self-interests among different fractions.
These kinds of problems, apparently, have been ongoing for a number of years. There are many examples for you or for them to look at, ie, from European countries, a democratic system can coexist with a monarchy system!
Compromise is the key word to start meaningful discussion for the good of the country. In the US, we say: "My way or the highway."
It is long overdue for all sides to get together to discuss and come up with solutions that all sides will be happy with or can live with. Why can't this happen?
Chavalit Svetvilas
MFP's pet project
Re: "Pita leaves chamber after court suspension ruling", (BP, July 20 ).
It's likely that Pita Limjaroenrat, who on Thursday failed in his bid to become the 30th prime minister of Thailand, might be unaware of the famous words "Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable -- the art of the next best" as uttered by the late German statesman Otto Von Bismarck, an ace practitioner of realpolitik.
Now, everyone knows the main hurdle is the MFP's proposal to fiddle with the monarchy's pre-eminence in Thai society with a steadfast political stance to amend Section 112 of the criminal code or the lese majeste law.
Noteworthy is that the MFP is the only party fiercely rooted in monarchy reform. Besides the practical aspect, Mr Pita has no de jure ground to claim that his mandate enables him to amend the monarchy-related law. MFP secured 38% of the popular vote and 151 out of 500 seats in the House of Representatives.
Hence they are the biggest party by the first-past-the-post rule but not enjoying a clear majority -- the raison d'être to gather seven other parties instead of ruling alone!
So, the vast majority might never endorse the pet theme of MFP. Hence to say that not implementing it shall be a breach of a promise to the people is delusional.
The pragmatic route to travel would have been to shelve lese majeste and go ahead with building a consensus in the parliament over his goal to become PM. The current approach may see Pita losing out the PM slot, and with that, the high hopes of MFP followers may fly out of the window.
The question, of course, is if Mr Pita will give an ear to Bismarck or throw the baby of the mandate out with a flaccid bathwater of idealism.
Viswanathan Maruthur
RFK Jr virus claims
Re: "The rich are crazier than you and me", (Opinion, July 9).
Robert F Kennedy Jr, a scion of one of the USA's most revered political dynasties, currently running as a presidential candidate for the 2024 election with a campaign focused on "telling the truth", remarked this week citing from a research study at a private event that Covid-19 has disproportionately affected certain races more than others.
According to the video recording, he said the virus is "ethnically targeted to attack Caucasians and blacks", while "Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese were most immune".
Are his claims true and backed up by research? If so, it raises the question of whether Covid-19 was really an ethnic bio-weapon engineered in a lab that was leaked to infect the public -- intentionally or not, we don't know. But as citizens of this world, we deserve to know the truth.
Kris Yiamsamatha
Too much hypocrisy
Re: "Blinken rallies bloc against Beijing", (BP, July 15).
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Asean countries to take a tough stand against China.
Pardon me?
This is the United States, where Congressman Eric Swalwell allowed a Chinese "operative" to wiggle her way into influencing American politics. Rumour has it that Mr Swalwell and the operative, named Fang Fang, had more than a platonic relationship. The FBI warned Mr Swalwell to break off the relationship.
Senator Diane Feinstein employed a Chinese driver who, it was discovered, was sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party.
"Climate Czar" John Kerry strongly stated that it would be impossible for the USA to decouple from China.
Asean representatives have stated that they won't be dragged into a cold war between major powers. Good for them! The United States has no right to tell Asean to get tough on China. It's total hypocrisy to tell Asean what to do when America rolls over for China at every turn.
Ben Levin
