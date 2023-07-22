Which rules count?

S112 is an excuse

Re: "Pheu Thai to drop Section 112 amendment", (BP, July 21).

I am not a legal expert, but according to the various debates on the issue of the amendment of Section 112 before the election, my understanding is as follows:

(1) The main points of the amendment (not abolishment) have to do with the means of enforcement and the appropriation of the interpretation of the law, should be just and fair. The proposal for the amendment was not exactly overturned in the past, per se, since it had never been put to debate and discussion in the parliament by the last parliament speaker. Why can't the law just be treated as any other criminal law that can be debated, discussed, and amended according to due process? The draft of the legislation has to pass through three readings and might never be endorsed if most lawmakers, including senators, do not agree.

(2) Under the merit of judicial due process, all accused should be declared innocent until proven otherwise; therefore, the accused is entitled to bail. It is no different if the bail is done by the MFP members or other bystanders. Should we assume that if the MFP members bail out the accused, the action is the instigation of defamation against the Institution?

(3) It is a bit of an overboard exaggeration that the signing of an agreement with an ICC investigation on human rights abuse and crimes against humanity belies an intention to bring the Institution under such a legal framework; because, from 250 years of Thai history, the Institution has done indescribable good for the nation and it is very much inconceivable that such unlawful action will ever happen. Besides, under our constitutional monarchy system, the "King can do no wrong" principle is still our foundation.

I think using the amendment of Section 112 is just an excuse for not allowing the MFP to become the head of government to overshadow other more essential MFP campaigns, such as the reform of the military and the de-monopolising of big business.

The Insider