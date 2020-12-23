Jan 21: Former TV news anchor Sorrayuth Suthassanachinda loses his final appeal and the Supreme Court sends him to prison for eight years on, concluding the drawn-out MCOT advertising revenue embezzlement case. — Chanat Katanyu
Jan 21: Leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and supporters celebrate after the Constitutional Court acquitted the Future Forward Party of attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy. — Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Feb 4: Thai AirAsia flight FD571 with 138 Thai returnees from Wuhan arrives at U-tapao airport in Rayong. They are screened for coronavirus symptoms and quarantined for 14 days. — Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Feb 8-9: Sgt Maj 1st Class Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 people and hurt 58 others in a mass killing at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead by security forces. — Reuters
Feb 10: People gather as they pray for victims who died in the mass shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. — Reuters
Feb 20: The Constitutional Court voted 7-2 to dissolve the Future Forward Party and ban its executives from politics for 10 years for accepting 191.2 million baht from an illegitimate source. — Channat Katanyu
March 24: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announces the decision to invoke the emergency decree from March 25-April 30 in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19. — Chanat Katanyu
April 3: A nationwide curfew is imposed between 10pm and 4am as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration wants people to stay home during the battle against the coronavirus. — Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
May 17: People rush to shopping malls across the country of the first day out of lockdown. — Arnun Chonmahatrakool
May 19: Cabinet decides that ailing Thai Airways International Plc must go through rehabilitation via the bankruptcy courts. — Varuth Hirunyatheb
June 3: A full portrait of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in a golden and purple frame is seen outside the Grand Palace to mark her birthday. — Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
June 6: Actor and political activist Saranyu Wongkrachang dies of liver cancer. He was 59. — Bangkok Post
June 21: Thailand joins other nations around the world in witnessing a partial solar eclipse. Skywatchers will have to wait until Aug 2, 2027 for the next partial solar eclipse. — Varuth Hirunyatheb
une 26: The Supreme Court confirms the Appeal Court's sentencing of two years and eight months each for red-shirt movement leaders Veerakarn Musikapong, Nattawut Saikuar, Vipoothalaeng Pattanapoomthai and Weng Tojirakarn and Nopparut Worachitwutthikul for the protest outside late Privy Council president Prem Tinsulanonda's residence on July 22, 2007. — Apichart Jinakul
July 23: The body of notorious serial killer Si Quey was cremated at Wat Bang Praek Tai in Nonthaburi after six decades of being on public display at the Forensic Medical Museum at the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj Hospital. — Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
July 28: People across the country celebrate the birthday of His Majesty the King. — Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Aug 12: People celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. — Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
Aug 16: More than 10,000 anti-government demonstrators led by the Free People group gather at the Democracy Monument. They demand the government to dissolve parliament, draw up a new constitution and end threats to its critics. — Arnun Chonmahatrakool
Aug 31: Staff members of the Isetan department store dance to bid farewell to customers. The only Isetan store in Thailand, located at the CentralWorld shopping complex, closed after 28 years. — Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Oct 16: Police use a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters trying to push back crowd control police near Pathumwan intersection. — Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
Nov 15: Thailand and 14 other Asia Pacific nations sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership during the virtual Asean summit hosted by Vietnam. — Government House
Nov 16: The bribery case over the hosting of the Bangkok International Film Festival came to an end, when the Supreme Court sentenced former Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Juthamas Siriwan to 50 years and her daughter, Jittisopha, 40 years in prison. — Bangkok Post file photo
Dec 2: Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is cleared by the Constitutional Court of any wrongdoing in staying in army housing while being the prime minister. — Pornprom Satrabhaya
Dec 5: Royalists gather at Sanam Luang ground to light candles to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol. — Apichit Jinakul
Dec 17: Natalie, one of the two four-year-old female orangutans confiscated from a wildlife smuggling gang in 2017, waits in a cage to be sent back to Indonesia from Suvarnabhumi airport. — Pornprom Satrabhaya
Dec 19: Samut Sakhon is put under a lockdown with a curfew imposed from 10pm-5am until Jan 3 in the wake of a new surge of more than 500 Covid-19 cases. — Arnun Chonmahatrakool