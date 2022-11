21 photo

Swing in the Park

About 300 dancers participate in the "Swing in the Park" at Wachira Benchathat (Rot Fai Park) in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Sunday evening. After about 30 minutes of lessons, swing dancing got underway about 5.30pm. It was organised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Stumbling Swingout band. (Photos: Varuth Hirunyatheb)