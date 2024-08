28 JUL 2024

HM King urges Thais to unite for 'highest goals'

His Majesty the King addresses a session of leaders of national institutions on the occasion of his sixth cycle birthday at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday. His Majesty encouraged all important position-holders in the nation to share the highest goals for Thailand, sustainable prosperity and sustainable development. (Photos: Bureau of the Royal Household)