27 OCT 2024

Royal Barge Procession graces Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River

A majestic royal barge procession graced Chao Phraya in Bangkok as Their Majesties the King and Queen travelled along the country’s main river to present traditional royal Kathin robes to Buddhist monks at the Temple of Dawn on Sunday afternoon. (Photos: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill and Chanat Katanyu)