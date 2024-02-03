Four motorway projects worth B140bn proposed

A 51km section of the M81 motorway, from Muang district in Nakhon Pathom to Tha Muang district in Kanchanaburi, opened on Dec 28. (Photo: Department of Highways)

The Department of Highways will seek cabinet approval for four motorway projects valued at 140 billion baht this year, according to its director-general, Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn.

In the pipeline are the 22-kilometre M5 motorway linking Rangsit to Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya; a 38km section of the M9 motorway connecting Bang Khun Thian in Bangkok with Bang Bua Thong in Nonthaburi; a 35km stretch of the M9 motorway linking Bang Bua Thong with Bang Pa-in; and the 61km M8 motorway connecting Nakhon Pathom with Pak Tho in Ratchaburi.

Mr Piyapong said the construction, operation and maintenance of the M5 project, valued at 31.3 billion, and the 38km section of the M9 motorway, valued at 56 billion, would be joint investments by the public and private sectors.

The department expects to call for bidders for both projects late this year, with work scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2028.

The 35km stretch of the M9 motorway, valued at 15.9 billion baht, would be funded by loans taken out by the department, said Mr Piyapong.

Construction of the Bang Bua Thong-Lat Lum Kaew stretch is tentatively scheduled for 2025-27, with work on the Lat Lum Kaew-Bang Pa-in stretch planned for 2026-28.

The Nakhon Pathom-Pak Tho motorway, valued at 45.9 billion baht, is expected to be approved by the Ministry of Transport in the middle of this year. The department will ask the cabinet to approve its plan to obtain loans to fund the work and endorse a decree on land expropriation this year, with work tentatively scheduled for 2026-30

Bidding proposals for the joint public-private project will be called for in April and must be submitted by August.