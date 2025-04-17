Deeper Dive: How US aid shutdown affects Thailand

Listen to this article

US President Donald Trump has cut off most of America’s foreign aid programmes, directly affecting Thailand and its neighbours. The affected projects range from hospitals and refugee support to earthquake relief and clean energy, and people have already died as a result.

Which projects have been shut down, how is the humanitarian community coping and what hope is there for the future?

Dave Kendall speaks to Phil Robertson, the former deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch and the current Director of Asia Human Rights and Labor Advocates Consultancy, in the latest edition of Bangkok Post’s “Deeper Dive” video podcast.