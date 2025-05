AI is suggesting your ads & teaching your kids. Should you worry?

From the ads you click on to the way your child learns math, AI is quietly shaping more of our daily lives than we realise. In this episode, we explore how artificial intelligence is powering the content you consume and the lessons your kids are taught. Is it making life easier, or are we giving up more than we think? Join us as we unpack the rise of AI in advertising and education, and ask the bigger questions about trust, control, and what the future holds.