Entry to Executive: Insight from MD to new-jobber

A fresh-faced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) specialist at a French cosmetics brand sits down with the proficient Managing Director of a global luxury brand (Thailand and Vietnam) to explore what it truly means to "make it." In their exchange, they discover that the path from entry-level to executive is not a straight line—it's a journey shaped by curiosity, humility and a willingness to grow.