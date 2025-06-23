Queer perspectives across cultures and generations

The meaning of pride appears to be different across various cultural platforms and familial makeup. When freedom is expressed and walls have been put down, the choice to gender identity becomes limitless. Paul Payawan, an LGBTQ+ Filipino Operations Transformation Specialist, meets with Tevit "Pote" Smakul, an LGBTQ+ Thai Sophomore & Part-time tutor, to discuss their differing cultures and generation gap that sets them apart. Although being brought up in separate countries, the two share a common agreement on queer journey.