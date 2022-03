Property sector starting to recover - Arkhom

Construction of buildings is in full swing in Bangkok's Chareon Nakhon district, near the BTS Gold Line. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand's property sector is starting to recover after two years of a slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Thursday.

The state housing bank will continue to keep interest rates low to help demand, Mr Arkhom told a business seminar.

The government will also manage cost-driven inflation led by rising oil prices.