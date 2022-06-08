Six Senses tallies B4.7bn in total sales

An artist’s rendition of the Six Senses Residences at The Forestias.

Leading property developer MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation) announced the Six Senses Residences at The Forestias registered total sales of 4.7 billion baht.

The staggering amount came from 21 of Six Senses’ 27 homes, located on Bang Na-Trat KM 7 Road, that were sold as of May 31.

Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, project director – The Forestias, MQDC, said the quick sales demonstrated high demand for a lifestyle that highlights the importance of nature.

“The speed at which homeowners made their decisions has shown there is strong demand for ultra-luxury homes in Bangkok, and emphasises close-to-nature living and a ‘no-compromise’ approach to design and build quality. In just the first 30 days after launch, 16 residences were sold, with a further five residences now also sold,” he said.

Six Senses Residences at The Forestias range from 790 square metres to 1,500 sq m. The project comprises 27 detached homes set in their private gardens and around a private lagoon. The homes are available in three sizes, ranging from 3-5 bedrooms, with prices ranging from around 180 million baht to over 360 million baht.

Mr Kittiphun said these residences are among the finest in Thailand, and are also backed by MQDC’s 30-year warranty.

“They come with the extraordinary services and privileges expected from Six Senses, including bespoke concierge services, a clubhouse, and the assurance of exceptional care in the running of a community centred on wellness, hospitality, and sustainability,” he said.

Mr Kittiphun said Foster and Partners and DT Designs are the design and architectural consultants, while Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas are the interior and overall project consultants.

He said: “They have helped ensure that the homes are nestled in greenery, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living, with onsens and pools, and views of the lagoon, and benefiting from the natural ventilation through the flow of breezes throughout the spaces.”

The first homes are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024. The Forestias will also be the location for a new Six Senses hotel with around 85 rooms, scheduled to open in the first half of 2024.

Six Senses Residences owners will have privileged access to the new hotel’s facilities and its extensive list of services that range from housekeeping and baby-sitting to butler services, as well as additional benefits on services, rooms, food and beverages, and the spa.

He said The Forestias’ other luxury residential component – Mulberry Grove branded homes – has also seen strong sales of 3.72 billion baht as of May 2022.

“The Mulberry Grove Villas cluster-home residences are specifically intended for multi-generational families who wish to live close together in multiple detached homes that are conveniently connected. There are 37 homes of three different sizes with four to six bedrooms and with functional areas that range from around 1,000 sq m to 1,700 sq m,” Mr Kittiphun concluded.