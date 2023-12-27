Cheaper condos see demand soar

High-rise condominiums along Sukhumvit Road are pictured in this photo.

Low-priced condos are expected to be in high demand next year based on affordability, the expansion of new mass transit lines and rising land prices.

Sumitra Wongpakdee, managing director of property firm Terra Media and Consulting, said condo units priced less than 80,000 baht per square metre had the quickest sales in 2023, with 25.6 units per project per month.

"Key drivers included prices that matched demand and the operation of new mass transit lines such as the Yellow and Pink lines to outer Bangkok, where land costs made it feasible to develop low-priced condos," she said.

According to TerraByte, the company's residential market research application, the condo market in Greater Bangkok from 2015-23 recorded consecutive declines in terms of both new supply launched and absorption rate.

But the low-priced and mid-priced condo segments posted an uptick since 2022, while the upper-end and luxury segments have not, she said.

The number of new condo units priced less than 80,000 baht per sq m launched in 2020 decreased to around 18,000 units from 30,000 units in 2019. The decline continued to 16,000 units in 2021, then jumped to 34,000 units in 2022 and 28,000 units in 2023.

The absorption rate per month in this segment increased to 10.5 and 12.3 units in 2022 and 2023, respectively, up from 10.1 in 2021. This followed a consecutive drop from 16.1, 14 and 11 in 2018-20, respectively.

In the mid-priced segment, or units priced between 80,000-150,000 baht per sq m, new condo supply launched in 2020 and 2021 shrank to 10,100 units and 8,100 units, respectively, from 27,400 units in 2019 and 33,400 units in 2018.

Some 20,000 units were introduced in 2022, before falling to 10,600 units this year. This decline increased the monthly absorption rate to 11.7 from 8.8 in 2022, which was the lowest rate since 2018.

Condos priced between 150,000-200,000 baht per sq m and those priced more than 200,000 baht per sq m posted consistently lower supply of less than 2,400 units since 2020, a decline from 5,800 units and 3,100 units in 2019.

"The condo market encountered its most significant challenge in the last five years as foreign and investment buyers dried up since the pandemic," Ms Sumitra said.

She said the segment with the largest remaining supply is the mid-priced category, totalling 21,555 units, while the luxury segment had the least supply, tallying 1,177 units.

In terms of location, Chatuchak-Pracha Chuen-Rattanathibet had the largest remaining supply with 3,818 units, while Vacharapol-Sai Mai had the least supply with only 45 units.