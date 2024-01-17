Land & Houses aiming to launch 11 projects

An artist's rendition of Wanvayla Na Chaophraya, a riverside condo project in the Sam Sen neighbourhood which Land & Houses launched last year.

SET-listed Land & Houses plans to launch 11 new residential projects worth a combined 30.2 billion baht, all of which are low-rise houses with most in the upper-end segment as condo supply remains plentiful.

Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen, chairman of the board of directors, said the cost of land to develop new condo projects was too high, making unit prices unaffordable for target buyers, who have limited purchasing power.

"Another reason why we will not launch new condo projects until next year is that foreign buyers have not fully returned and our existing inventory is still sufficient," he said.

As of the end of 2023, the company had a total condo inventory worth roughly 16 billion baht, comprising completed units ready to transfer worth 6 billion baht, and off-plan units worth 10 billion baht.

All of the off-plan units are at Wanvayla Na Chaophraya, a riverside project in the Sam Sen area. With 1,512 units worth 15 billion baht, it has recorded 5 billion baht in presales so far, higher than the expected 3-4 billion baht.

The project was launched in October 2023, replacing The Key Srinakarin, a new condo project worth 6.5 billion baht that the company originally planned to launch but put on hold until next year.

"Condo sales last year were strong in certain locations, primarily in the high-priced segment," he said. "This trend is expected to continue this year as there is still a significant amount of supply in the market, especially in suburban areas where a considerable amount of supply was launched over the past three years."

Last year the company recorded 6.2 billion baht in condo presales, marking a 176% growth from 2022, and it aims to achieve 5.5 billion baht in condo presales by the end of this year.

Overall, it had 30 billion baht in residential presales in 2023, with the riverside condo project and low-rise houses priced at 30 million baht per unit being the key drivers.

This year it expects to generate 31 billion baht in presales and 28 billion baht in revenue.

"We hope that the digital wallet, foreign direct investment, and the growth of tourism with 28 million arrivals last year, despite the absence of Chinese tourists, will drive the economy this year," he added.

The upward trend in interest rates will likely subside in the second quarter, or possibly in the second half, which would be favourable for homebuyers.

However, the stricter lending rules imposed by banks and the high level of household debt remain significant challenges.

Land & Houses will invest a total of 11.5 billion baht this year, an increase from the 8.97 billion baht spent last year.

This will include 5 billion baht for land purchases for new residential developments, down from 6.1 billion baht, and 6.5 billion baht in rental properties, up from 2.87 billion baht.

The company will launch new debentures worth 16 billion baht in 2024 and will use its land banks, which are ready for the development of new housing projects, as collateral for project loans worth 5 billion baht as a standby in the case that an issuance of new debentures cannot be carried out.