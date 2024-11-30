State advised to help support senior housing

Listen to this article

Thailand is now defined as a "complete aged society", meaning 20% or more of the population is aged 60 or older.

The government is being urged to support senior housing projects by offering tax incentives and low-interest loans.

According to Siddhipen Siddharthapong, acting assistant director-general of the Real Estate Information Center (REIC), Thailand became a "complete aged society" this year, with individuals aged 60 and older accounting for 20% of the total population.

However, the availability of housing tailored to the elderly -- such as nursing homes or residences for seniors -- remains limited.

She said developing senior housing projects is a critical issue as the global population transitions to an ageing society -- a challenge Thailand is also facing.

Ms Siddhipen proposed the government help design policies to promote the development of senior housing projects that follow universal design standards, such as wheelchair-accessible spaces, step-free bathrooms, and the installation of grab bars in key areas.

The government should offer financial support or tax incentives to senior housing projects that combine senior healthcare services with residential living, she said.

In addition, policies should be implemented to reduce taxes and transfer fees for seniors who sell a larger home and move into a smaller residence, said Ms Siddhipen.

Authorities are encouraged to establish funds or provide low-interest loans to developers of senior housing projects, as well as offer state land leases or tax incentives for developers of such projects, according to the REIC.

The centre said there are 916 nursing home and senior residence projects nationwide in total, spanning the public, private and foundation sectors, offering 31,800 beds.

The province with the most nursing homes is Bangkok, with 8,980 beds, while Samut Prakan has the most senior residences and offers 1,830 beds.

The REIC said based on the estimated average household income of a senior able to rent housing in a senior project, if the rent is 10,000 baht per month, an additional 10,000 baht per month would be required for miscellaneous expenses.

The monthly household income should be at least double total expenses, or 40,000 baht per month, noted the centre.

If the rent is 15,000 to 20,000 baht per month, with an additional 10,000 baht for miscellaneous expenses, monthly household income should be at least 50,000 baht per month, according to the REIC.