Delay of 2 months for land and building tax collection

Listen to this article

Rescuers wade through deep floodwater to deliver food to people in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, on Monday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

The government has postponed the collection of the land and building tax by two months, with collection starting in June 2025. Tax payments can be made in three instalments.

According to Karom Polpornklang, deputy government spokesman, recent flooding and landslides across multiple provinces caused widespread damage, affecting taxpayers’ land and property.

Local administrative organisations also faced challenges in compiling land and building data for tax collection in order to provide tax relief efficiently.

To ensure effective and comprehensive land and building tax collection while providing taxpayers with additional time to make payments, the interior minister, under the authority granted by Section 14, Paragraph 2 of the Land and Building Tax Act, approved a two-month extension for the 2025 tax collection period.

The new deadline is June 2025. The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette.

Under the Land and Building Tax Act of 2019, land and building owners who are not exempt from this tax must pay it in April each year.

For taxpayers opting to pay in instalments, the law allows for a three-month instalment plan.

With the extension of the payment deadline to June 2025, the first instalment, previously due in April 2025, is now due in June 2025.

The second instalment, previously due in May 2025, is now due in July 2025, and the third instalment, previously due in June 2025, is now due in August 2025.