Alert issued over Raimon Land resiults

Listen to this article

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has cautioned investors to study the financial statement of Raimon Land Plc (RML) carefully as the luxury real estate developer is required by the bourse to clarify significant information about its third-quarter operating results.

According to the SET, subsidiary RML Thamrong Co entered into a memorandum of agreement in July 2024 and made a deposit of 100 million baht with the executive committee to jointly invest in the subsidiary, which is a property developer.

RML was requested to clarify the cause and necessity of the deposit to the executive committee, as well as the details of the executive committee, the joint venture agreement and the developer subsidiary.

The company also needs to explain the advance payment for investments from the joint venture agreement and the share purchase agreement.

In September 2019, RML entered into a joint venture agreement for a property development business with the individuals, with the company holding 50% of the shares.

In December 2023, the agreement expired and negotiations were ongoing with new conditions.

The SET asked RML about the reasons and appropriateness of the payment prior to the establishment of the subsidiary, fund management, payment terms of contracting parties, reason and adequacy of impairment, monitoring and timeline for investment refund in case the agreement was terminated and impact on the company.

The bourse also seeks clarification about RML's investment in convertible promissory notes that have changed conditions and maturity dates.

In August 2022, RML invested in convertible promissory notes issued by a company established and operated in the US, with an interest rate of 10% and due in August 2024.

In July 2024, the terms and expiry date of the agreement were changed. RML said it is in negotiations with the issuer.

"RML is required to clarify details of the convertible promissory notes and the issuer, conversion terms, the reason for changing the terms of the agreement and maturity date of promissory notes and the impact on the company," the SET said in a statement.

Furthermore, RML has committed to payment for a capital increase and existing shares instead of the investor under the joint venture agreement in the subsidiary, which operates the property developer.

The company has a significant amount of borrowing from individuals and debentures due within one year, totalling 2.7 billion baht or 69% of total liabilities. In November 2024, the debentures were sold for only 188 million baht.

The company needs to provide opinions from the board of directors and audit committees on all of these transactions, as well as monitor transaction progress, policies and management of investment risk, according to the SET.

"RML is required to clarify information through SET's disclosure system by Dec 25, as well as disclose the opinions of the board of directors and audit committees by Jan 2 next year. The SET recommends investors study RML's financial statements and monitor the company's clarification," noted the bourse.