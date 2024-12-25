Sansiri cashes in on hotel investment in America

Listen to this article

Sansiri will continue to own four properties now managed or franchised under the Hyatt brand, namely The Standard, Hua Hin; The Standard Residences, Hua Hin (pictured); The Peri Hotel, Hua Hin; and The Peri Hotel, Khao Yai.

After buying shares in the US-based lifestyle hotel chain Standard International in 2017 and becoming the major shareholder, SET-listed developer Sansiri announced it would sell its entire stake in the business to the US-based Hyatt Group for US$355 million.

According to Uthai Uthaisangsuk, president of Sansiri, the transaction was meant to drive net profit to a new high for a third consecutive year.

Sansiri bought a 35% stake in Standard in 2017, and has since increased that to 71%, which will be fully sold to Hyatt.

Sansiri will continue to own four properties now managed or franchised under the Hyatt brand, he said. These comprise The Standard, Hua Hin; The Standard Residences, Hua Hin; The Peri Hotel, Hua Hin; and The Peri Hotel, Khao Yai.

The Manner, a new luxury brand debuting in SoHo, New York City, is slated to open in March 2025.

Mr Uthai said some of the profit gained from this deal will help reduce Sansiri's debt burden and improve cash flow, including reducing the gearing ratio from 1.62 to 1.5 by the end of the year, while the remainder will be used for other investments.

Since 2017, the company saw the investment in Standard International as a new strategy with the potential to grow as a large brand, he said.

He said 30 hotels in the portfolio should be enough to break even for hotel investment.

Mr Uthai said Hyatt contacted Sansiri at the right time, when Standard had 21 hotels with roughly 2,000 rooms in its portfolio, including in New York and Miami.

The existing properties have been immediately added to Hyatt's portfolio, along with future contracts that will be made with Standard.

Mr Uthai said the group does not have a plan to invest in new hotels, but will instead focus on its core business of residential development.

If there is an opportunity to invest in new hotels, the projects should support Sansiri's residential properties in each location, he said.