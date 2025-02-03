Sansiri supports several projects

Listen to this article

Sansiri's 'Zero Dropout: All Children Go to School' initiative raised 100 million baht through bonds to support children at risk of leaving the education system.

Sansiri Plc has reinforced its leadership in sustainable property development by earning an AAA SET ESG rating in 2024, building on its consistent inclusion in the Thailand Sustainability Investment index since 2020.

This milestone highlights the company's unwavering commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, reflecting its dedication to integrating sustainability into every facet of its operations.

"We are a mid-sized business that pioneered sustainability strategies for over a decade," said Uthai Uthaisangsuk, president and chief executive. "Our sustainability efforts operate on three levels -- within the organisation, in collaboration with partners, and in the community."

GOOD CITIZENS

Mr Uthai said Sansiri's ability to stand firm and thrive sustainably is rooted in its approach of resilient growth, which emphasises adaptability, agility and continuity while maintaining a unified company DNA.

"We operate under four core pillars for our employees: speed to market; attention to detail, both with colleagues and customers; ownership, encouraging employees to always think of the company as their own; and good citizenship, aimed at giving back to society," he said.

A key value Sansiri instils in its employees is a sense of volunteerism. A recent example was a company initiative to assist flood victims in Chiang Rai. Sansiri mobilised employees and suppliers to provide relief to affected communities.

Employees working on projects in flooded provinces took part in clean-up efforts once the waters receded. They repurposed scrap materials from construction sites, such as metal sections of fences and wooden planks, to create tools that functioned like rakes to clear the mud.

"These tools were entirely employee-created, driven by their volunteer spirit," said Mr Uthai. "Everyone genuinely wanted to help the flood victims. When the organisation supported them and provided a platform for them to contribute, they stepped forward."

Being a good citizen at Sansiri extends to embracing diversity, equality and inclusion. The company fosters an inclusive and supportive workplace by offering benefits that acknowledge and respect all identities.

Sansiri's employees and suppliers assist flood victims in affected communities in Chiang Rai.

Employees receive equal entitlements, including marriage leave for same-sex couples, gender-affirming surgery leave, compassionate leave for life partners' funerals, and parental leave to care for newly adopted children.

"For more than eight years, we have stood alongside the LGBTQIAN+ community, driving meaningful change," he said.

Mr Uthai said a milestone was its 2020 Pride Month campaign "Everyone is Family" launched in collaboration with eight partner banks to enable all couples to apply for joint home loans.

Furthering its commitment, Sansiri became a signatory of the UN Global Standards of Conduct for Business, reinforcing its dedication to full acceptance and equal treatment of LGBTQ+ employees.

"We are committed to championing equality in all forms and embracing diversity from day one and forever," he said.

"Our goal is to help establish a new standard of fairness in Thai society -- one that goes beyond gender diversity and drives true equity on a global scale."

NO ONE LEFT BEHIND

Sansiri's unwavering commitment to society is powerfully embodied in its "No One Left Behind" campaign, launched during the pandemic, said Mr Uthai.

The initiative reflects the company's core ethos of "big helping small" by extending vital support to customers, employees and suppliers during one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

During the pandemic, it procured vaccines for employees, their families, suppliers, and some customer groups, providing assistance wherever possible.

Sansiri also introduced unique measures, such as sourcing napier grass for elephants affected by the tourism downturn, showcasing a holistic approach to care and responsibility.

In 2022, the company launched the "Zero Dropout: All Children Go to School" initiative, raising 100 million baht through bonds to support children at risk of leaving the education system, ensuring they could continue their studies and secure a brighter future.

Kids take part in Sansiri Academy, a football training programme offering free coaching to the children of Sansiri residents, employees and nearby communities.

The programme was piloted in Ratchaburi, offering three educational pathways -- formal education, non-formal education, and informal learning -- providing flexible alternatives tailored to the needs of children and youth.

"Zero Dropout aims to remove barriers that push children out of the education system, serving as a model for educational reform before expanding to other provinces," said Mr Uthai.

He said Sansiri is the first company in the private sector to spearhead such an initiative. In 2023, 3,771 children received support or were reintegrated into the education system.

To date, the Zero Dropout project has helped 9,311 children and young people.

As a testament to its enduring commitment to children's welfare, Sansiri has been a proud partner of Unicef for more than a decade, collaborating on 17 projects focused on safeguarding children's rights and improving their quality of life.

A notable success was the "Iodine Please" campaign, which successfully addressed iodine deficiency in children, resolving a critical national health issue that persisted for more than 50 years.

Another project dubbed "Best Start: The First Six Years of Life" focused on early childhood development and evolved into "The Good Space" initiative, which provides safe environments for children within Sansiri construction sites.

The company also hosts Sansiri Academy, a football training programme offering free coaching to the children of Sansiri residents, employees and nearby communities.

The academy promotes physical health, teamwork and personal growth, empowering young athletes to pursue their passion.

Now in its 17th year, the academy has supported more than 15,000 participants, many of whom have advanced to play football at school, professional and national levels.

In 2023, the academy trained 1,824 children and youth, including 974 new participants. Of these, 23 students from 18 schools became professional football players, while four alumni have earned spots on the Thai national team.

Through these initiatives, Mr Uthai said Sansiri continues to make a profound and lasting impact, ensuring that no one is left behind.

"With a deep commitment to social responsibility, we promote and participate in initiatives that enhance the quality of life for children and youth, empowering them with better opportunities for a brighter future," he said.

GREEN INITIATIVE

Sansiri is on track to become Thailand's first real estate company to achieve net-zero status by 2050. Through its "Green Living Designed Home" initiative, it promotes the use of environmentally friendly materials and clean energy across its projects.

At its residential developments, 1,253 homes have been equipped with solar panels, generating a total of 270,572 kilowatt-hours (units), equivalent to reducing 1,682 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In 2023, 795 homes were installed with electric vehicle (EV) chargers, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 21.7 tonnes, while 35% of corporate vehicles are EVs, cutting emissions by a further 1,737 tonnes of CO2.

Sansiri reported a 60% decrease in waste compared with 2022, recycling 3,143 tonnes of waste.

The company's "Waste to Worth" project also upcycled more than 45,000 kilogrammes of construction waste into plant pots.

Sansiri implemented a sustainable supply chain model to work with partners who prioritise environmental impact, in part because it promotes good governance, said Mr Uthai.

Collaborating with partners from the real estate, construction materials, design and clean energy sectors, the company is fostering innovation and contributing to the growth of the green economy in Thailand, he said.

"The challenge is balancing strategic sustainability goals with continued business growth. Our ultimate sustainability goal extends beyond our own operations to include supporting its green partners' growth as well," said Mr Uthai.

The Green Living Designed Home concept addresses climate change and growing consumer interest in eco-friendly housing. The approach includes three frameworks: green procurement, green construction and green architecture and design.

Green procurement involves selecting environmentally friendly materials and working with partners who are committed to sustainable production practices. In 2023, Sansiri reported 53% of the materials used in its projects were low-carbon.

Green construction focuses on utilising construction methods that minimise environmental impact. By using prefabricated concrete panels, the company cut construction time by three months, reduced waste by 15%, and lowered dust and greenhouse gas emissions at construction sites.

These advancements enhance the efficiency, sustainability and quality of the building process, he said.

Green architecture and design aims to create homes that foster sustainability and well-being.

Sansiri incorporates nature-based design solutions that not only reduce energy consumption, but also improve the quality of life for residents.

The concept was driven by innovations from Sansiri's precast factory, alongside the careful selection of sustainable materials, energy-saving features, and solar panel installation. The construction process prioritises effective waste management.

"These initiatives reassure consumers they are investing in a high-quality, durable home that minimises its environmental impact," said Mr Uthai.

"The measures are vital to ensure our long-term sustainability, enabling us to adapt to the ever-changing global landscape."